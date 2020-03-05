Region Braces For Major Flooding

The James and Big Sioux rivers are headed for significant flooding this year, which looks to affect Missouri River releases, officials said Thursday.
In a conference call Thursday, National Weather Service (NWS) hydrologist Kevin Low said extensive flooding appears a certainty this spring.
“The snowpack in the eastern Dakotas continues to be the driver for the James and Big Sioux river flooding prospects,” he said. “We do look for moderate and major flooding along both the James and Big Sioux over the next several weeks.”
The plains snowpack contains 2 to 3-plus inches of moisture, he said. The snowmelt could become faster this weekend with forecast temperatures in the 70-degree range.
This week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lowered the Gavins Point Dam releases near Yankton from 38,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 35,000 cfs. The reduction, made Tuesday, marked a change from previous plans to raise the Missouri River releases to 41,000 cfs.
The current Gavins Point releases represent the usual summer releases and are more than double the usual winter releases of 12,000-17,000 cfs.
The higher flows are necessary to ensure the reservoirs can handle the anticipated heavy runoff, said Corps engineer Mike Swenson.
“The releases will remain above average to maintain more flood storage for a longer period of time,” he said. “We’ll continue our aggressive releases from the system.”
The current Gavins Point releases were reduced because downstream tributaries began rising with the melting snowpack in eastern South Dakota.
The Corps plans to maintain Gavins Point releases at 35,000 cfs through March. Gavins Point will run releases of 33,000 cfs during the summer and be raised to 42,500 cfs in the fall, based on the precipitation levels. The releases will be reduced as needed.
Fort Randall Dam, directly upstream at Pickstown, will remain releases at 30,000 cfs in coordination with Gavins Point.
FUTURE FLOODING
This spring’s flooding chances are fueled by two factors: above-average runoff in the Missouri River’s upper basin, and the uncontrolled tributaries downstream of the Missouri River reservoir system.
The James River, Vermillion River, Big Sioux River and Little Sioux River all flow into the Missouri River below Gavins Point. Those tributaries cannot be regulated by the dams, creating higher flows in the downstream reach between Yankton and Sioux City. In turn, those flows impact cities such as Omaha.
The mountain snowpack remains above normal and usually peaks around April 15, Low said. The mountains are about 80% through the accumulation period, so the total amount of the snowpack is coming into focus.
The Black Hills snowpack contains 5-10 inches of water, but locations on the other side of the state pose the most problems, Low said.
“What’s concerning me is the snow water equivalent (SWE) that remains in the eastern Dakotas, primarily in the James and Big Sioux watersheds,” he said.
Concerns regarding frozen ground development, as well as ice jam break-up flood potential, have greatly diminished.
The seven-day forecast calls for the Missouri River basin to remain fairly dry. Temperatures could climb to the 70-degree range later this week before falling back into the 40s early next week.
The 8- to 14-day outlook, through March 17, calls for continued mild temperatures in the basin, Low said.
“But it also says the odds are leaning toward wetter than normal in the southern plains,” he said. “For the basin, there is a chance of increased odds favoring above-normal precipitation.”
The current conditions come on top of problems that have continued since a bomb cyclone in March 2019, Low said.
“This is the 357th consecutive day of flooding along the James River in South Dakota and now the 2020 runoff is causing new rises on top of that,” he said. “We can truthfully say the 2019 flood along the James never came to an end.”
READY FOR RUNOFF
This year could mark another historic year for runoff, according to Corps engineer Kevin Grode. The 2020 forecast calls for runoff of 36.9 million acre-feet (MAF) — 143% of normal — for the upper Missouri Basin above Sioux City.
“If realized, this runoff volume would rank as the ninth highest runoff for upper South Dakota in the 122 years of record keeping,” he said. “The warmer-than-normal temperatures led to a plains snowmelt during February of 2.5 million acre-feet, more than twice the average. We are expecting above-average runoff for every month in 2020.”
The soil moisture conditions remain excessive, ranking between the 95th and 99th percentile in most locations, Grode said.
The Missouri River mainstem dams and reservoirs are ready for the runoff, he said. As of Tuesday, the total volume of water stored in the system occupied 0.3 MAF of the 16.3 MAF available for flood storage.
Given the forecast for heavy flooding, the Corps must be ready for the start of the 2020 runoff season, according to John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management office.
“We want to make sure we have vacated the reservoirs. We want to protect stakeholders from high flows,” he said. “We need to understand the volume, timing and location of runoff as it enters the system and (adjust) the releases from our projects. Each flood situation is unique, and we need to take care of them in different ways.”
In determining its operations, the Corps looks at the entire basin, Remus said. He anticipates the situation may change daily.
“A large runoff doesn’t necessary mean flooding,” he said. “It does increase the potential for higher-than-average releases, and people need to be aware of this. We will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”
The Corps has made flood control a priority, Remus said. Some repairs still remain needed after the 2019 disasters, particularly in the lower basin, he said.
“The Corps of Engineers is well aware of last year’s flood and the damage caused, and we will do all we can to reduce the impact and assist in the recovery,” he said.
Because of the fluid situation, Remus encourages the public to check the Missouri River Basin and NWS website daily for the most complete and up-to-date information and forecast.
In separate comments, NWS hydrologist Mike Gillispie provided the Press & Dakotan with an update on the potential rate of snowmelt.
“As for the melt, it has been progressing as good as could be hoped for so far, and the temperature forecasts for the next week look like a continuation of that,” he said. “There will be a couple days where low temperatures remain above freezing over the snow-covered areas, which will start to increase the melt, but it shouldn’t be what I would consider a fast melt.”
Any new flooding will also be driven by new precipitation, Gillispie said.
“As long as we can avoid any heavy rain or snow in the next eight weeks, we should come through this pretty good since the soils will continue to thaw and dry out,” he said.
“The longer we can go into the spring without any heavy rains, the better.”
