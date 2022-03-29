Crandall Wants To Work On Facilities Projects

EDITOR’S NOTE: This part of a series of profiles on the candidates for the Yankton School Board. The election is April 12.
NAME: Terry Crandall
FAMILY: Married to Catherine for 45 years. I have three children (all YHS graduates) and three grandchildren (all currently enrolled in the district).
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: I graduated from Dakota State University with a degree in Theatre. I have a master’s in counseling from The University of South Dakota
IF INCUMBENT, YEARS OF EXPERIENCE: I have been on the Yankton School Board for two terms (six years).
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: I served 5 terms on the Yankton City Commission and was Mayor three terms. I served on the Riverboat Days Board from its early beginnings until 2013. I am a Disaster Mental Health Manager with the American Red Cross.
• Why are you running?
First, we’re at the beginnings of a very important initiative to improve our aging facilities, including an innovative early childhood education center. In so doing, we want to deliver to our students the best learning environment possible. Another challenge is the unprecedented attacks that continue to be made against public education. What upsets me most are allegations that our students are being indoctrinated in some pseudo-liberal philosophy. We all need to take a breath here. Yankton’s educators are dedicated professionals, most of whom view teaching as a calling, not a job. These proud people are members of our community. They go to your church. Their kids play soccer with your kids. They don’t wake up in the morning on a mission to indoctrinate our children.
• The school district is currently reviewing recommendations from a facilities study that proposes closing some of Yankton’s elementary schools, merging students into others and building an early childhood education center. What are your thoughts on these proposals?
As I said above, we are in the very early stages of this. We have recently completed a large Facilities Committee Task force which was comprised of community members, parents, and educators. Their firm recommendation was to create an Early Childhood Education Center and to give a strong look at our aging elementary buildings (Beadle School is almost 100 years old. Webster School is over 50 years old and is in a flood plain). We don’t have answers to all of these issues, and we must always keep in mind the pressures on our tax payers, especially in these times.
• This year, the Legislature again made headlines for considering legislation targeted at transgender youth (SB 46, HB 1005), Critical Race Theory (HB 1012) and school boards (HB 1111). What are your thoughts on these actions?
First, transgender students have been struggling with their gender identity from an early age. This isn’t some frivolous phase, but an excruciating time of their development when all kids are under social pressures. Trivializing their situation or demonizing their existence is hurtful and insensitive. To think a child would go through the trauma of coming out and begin to transition in order to play basketball or use the restroom of their identity on a whim is an extraordinary leap of reality.
The discussion surrounding Critical Race Theory is promulgated by those who haven’t the faintest idea what it is. More importantly, it’s never been taught in the K-12 system. This is another example of efforts to undermine our public education system through unfounded red herrings.
• If elected, what actions do you believe the school board should take in the event of a fall virus or coronavirus surge and do you think what has been done previously has been effective?
I am very proud of the efforts we had undertaken to prevent a large breakout of COVID in our schools. As personally trying this whole situation became because of the continuous attacks by a small group of individuals in and out of meetings, I still was comforted by the outpouring of support from the community at large, buffered as well by advice from health-care professionals and scientists. Were the circumstances to replicate themselves in the fall, I would support the following of whatever procedures we are so advised to follow from those same professionals
• Additional Thoughts?
I am very proud of what we have accomplished in my six years on the school board. Among those accomplishments are tuition-free preschool (one of the first public school systems in the state to offer this), free in-town busing of students, increased the number of mental health professionals in our schools, enhanced our school resource officer initiative in cooperation with the YPD, created lifetime senior citizen passes, upgraded Crane Youngworth Field and many more.
I hope that you support me in my bid for a third term on the Yankton School Board. As a lifelong educator it is an honor to serve. But whether you vote for me or not, please vote.
