A Historic Stage

For Laney Kathol, returning to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) for a volleyball match became one for the record books.
Last year, Kathol helped lead her Hartington (Nebraska) Cedar Catholic volleyball team to a state high school championship at the Devaney Center on the UNL campus.
Last week, she helped guide her Wayne (Nebraska) State College team to a victory over Nebraska-Kearney in the NCAA Division II exhibition game at Memorial Stadium on the UNL campus.
Other area athletes on the Wayne State roster included Gracen Evans of Ponca, Nebraska, and Ally Beresford of Dakota Valley (Dakota Dunes and North Sioux City).
The Aug. 30 game served as the opener for the first “Volleyball Day in Nebraska.” UNL created the daylong celebration to honor the intensely popular sport in a state with fewer than 2 million residents.
The Division I finale of the twin bill pitted the University of Nebraska against Omaha, which the hosts swept 3-0.
UNL sought to set a world record with the event — and succeeded. The 92,003 fans marked the largest attendance at a women’s athletic event. The crowd included high school volleyball teams who came to witness the historic doubleheader, including Hartington Cedar Catholic and Ponca in northeast Nebraska and Vermillion in southeast South Dakota.
A week after the Memorial Stadium experience, Kathol finds it difficult to describe her feelings.
“If I am being honest, it is hard to come up with words that describe that day. It was so surreal. Every time I heard the crowd cheer, I got chills,” she told the Press & Dakotan.
“Throughout the day, I remember constantly thanking God for this amazing opportunity and I felt so honored that our team got chosen to represent volleyball in Nebraska.”
For Kathol, the sea of red for the host Huskers became a symbol of support for all Nebraska volleyball.
“When I walked out onto the court and saw thousands of people gather to cheer us on, (it) almost brought a tear to my eye,” she said. “This event created memories that I will cherish forever. It made it even better that I got to experience this day with my teammates. It made it so special that we got to play on that field together.”
For Evans, the experience will last a lifetime.
“Hearing my name announced over the loudspeakers brought me instant goosebumps,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “I am so very fortunate to have been given this opportunity as thousands of others would have loved to have been in my shoes. Aug. 30, 2023, will forever be a historical day for volleyball, and I couldn’t be more thankful that I was a part of it!”
For Beresford, the volleyball match kicked off her senior season. The Wayne State coaches advised their athletes to live in the moment, she added.
“It was something bigger than volleyball and even sports in general. If you build it, they will come... and man, did Nebraska volleyball fans come,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “It felt so empowering standing up for women and women’s athletics. From a third-grade volleyball player to an Olympic gold medalist, everyone showed up to make history for women’s sports,” she said.
Beresford views serving as a role model provides one of her favorite aspects of being a college athlete.
“There was no better place to reach so many hearts than in Lincoln on August 30,” she said. “This was for all the little girls who got to watch a couple teams, full of women who were once their age, compete on one of the biggest stages in history.”
Beresford experienced both of those emotions that evening.
“There may never be a cooler experience for me than taking a picture with a little volleyball fan of mine, and then turning around and asking for a picture with (Olympic and professional beach volleyball player) Kerri Walsh-Jennings!” she said.
“It was a full-circle moment, and I will cherish this experience for the rest of my life.”
INSPIRING YOUNG WOMEN
Anticipating the historic moment, high school coaches brought their teams from across Nebraska and even beyond the state’s borders.
From Vermillion, Coach Kayla Harris and her assistant coach obtained tickets to take their seniors.
“Turns out we got ‘team tickets,’ and I think over 40 high schools got them, too,” she said. “We didn’t get to pick our seats, but they turned out AMAZING with a great view. We were in section 39! We decided to make a whole day out of it since I knew it would be a historic day.”
The Vermillion entourage arrived in Lincoln around 10:30 a.m. and attended the rally at the Coliseum, the Husker volleyball venue under former Coach Terry Pettit. He guided the Huskers to a number of national tournament appearances from 1977-99, including the team’s first NCAA national title in 1995.
“This is where we made our poster, made bracelets, shopped and got the FIRST look at the Huskers as they walked through and made an appearance before their game!” Harris said.
The Vermillion group left for a time and returned to Memorial Stadium to watch the 4:30 p.m. match between Wayne State and Kearney.
None of the Vermillion High School girls had ever been to the venue, and Harris had attended one football game there. “The atmosphere was unmatched, and it was everybody cheering for the growth and acknowledgment in women’s sports,” she said.
Volleyball has grown tremendously in popularity, as evidenced by the Husker match, Harris said.
“I’m so glad to see more and more people want to either be a part of it or can have access to watch it on TV, just like any other men’s sports,” the coach said. “I want the girls to realize that they are part of something special going to this event and just playing the sport of volleyball, which I grew up to love!”
For Harris, the most memorable thing about the day was sharing it with all but one of her seniors.
“I played college volleyball, so it just brought tears to my eyes thinking all these people sold out a stadium to watch a college match, even better it was Nebraska,” she said.
“Most people couldn’t even see the court since it was on one side of the field, which we were on, but they didn’t care because they wanted to be there to support.”
The event itself and the world record crowd provided a powerful example for young women, Harris said.
“After attending this match, I told the girls this was an eye opener, that we can be great and we can do anything we set our minds to,” she said. “No matter who you cheer for, it is undeniable that Nebraska volleyball has the best fan base in the world.”
The VHS seniors who offered comments agreed with their head coach.
Bailey Baylor and Brooklyn Voss noted the importance of seeing women’s sports achieve such a high level of recognition. “It was very inspiring to see a women’s sport get the credit it deserves!” they said in an email comment.
Team manager Elyse Moser echoed those sentiments. “I’m so grateful I was able to be a part of a volleyball game that made history,” she said.
CHEERING ONE OF OUR OWN
Kathol attracted her own set of fans — Cedar Catholic volleyball coach Denae Buss and members of this year’s Trojan volleyball team.
“I think it was such a proud moment for all the girls and coaches to see her out there and see her big smile,” Buss said. “It was really meaningful to see one of our own out doing big things, and she really played very well.”
Buss described the atmosphere as “electric” during the second game.
“It gave me chills just being in the stadium, to look around and see how many people wanted to be a part of it,” she said. “Then to see all the little girls in the stands, it sets such an example to them to dream what could be possible.”
Like Buss, Ponca Coach Jessica Templeman found a special thrill in seeing one of her former players now competing in college volleyball in front of a world record crowd.
“It was so awesome to hear Gracen’s name over the loudspeaker and see her out on the court,” Templeman said. “She has always had the passion for volleyball, and I am so happy that I got to be her high school coach to help her fulfill her goals and dreams of playing in college. I definitely miss her and her energy and leadership.”
Lily Korth, the lone senior on the Ponca volleyball squad, said she enjoyed seeing the chemistry among members of the four college teams.
“The experience was also very personal to our team as we were able to watch one of our old teammates, Gracen Evans, participate with the Wayne State Wildcats,” Korth said. “She’s always been known for pushing herself and her fellow teammates, so it was great to see her hard work pay off.”
Templeman described her emotions during the Nebraska Day of Volleyball.
“The atmosphere was so amazing that it just gave you goose bumps at times. I even had moments where I had tears in my eyes,” she said. “Seeing the female athletes down there on the court, just made you feel so proud of them for how hard they have worked to get where they are at.
“Looking around the whole stadium and seeing ALL those people dressed in Nebraska (Husker) gear will be a sight I will never forget.”
