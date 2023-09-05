A Historic Stage

 An official crowd of 92,003 — a world record for a women’s athletic event — turned out at the University of Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium in Lincoln last week for the inaugural Nebraska Day of Volleyball event.

 Photo: Averie Frye

For Laney Kathol, returning to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) for a volleyball match became one for the record books.

Last year, Kathol helped lead her Hartington (Nebraska) Cedar Catholic volleyball team to a state high school championship at the Devaney Center on the UNL campus.

