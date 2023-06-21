HURON — Free 2023 State Fair admission passes are now available for the Read & Win program.
The State Fair is partnering with schools and public libraries to promote youth reading and honor outstanding academic achievement. The Read & Win program encourages summer reading as an incentive to children of all ages across the state to earn free admission to the State Fair. This unique opportunity can complement current reading programs or serve as the foundation for new reading activities.
