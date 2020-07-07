Ekeren Named Interim President/CEO Of Avera Queen Of Peace Hospital

Doug Ekeren, the regional president and CEO of Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH), has been selected as the interim regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace Hospital (AQOP), it was announced Tuesday.
According to a press release, Ekeren will continue to serve in that role alongside the new administrative duties at AQOP. It is anticipated that this will remain an interim position for 18 months in order to fully evaluate the effectiveness of the arrangement.
He will succeed Tom Clark, who was recently named the chief strategy and growth officer for Avera Health. Clark will assume that role July 12, at which time Ekeren will begin his interim role at AQOP.
“Doug brings a wealth of experience, having served as the Regional President and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital since 2014 and spending more than two decades overall on that administrative team,” said Bob Sutton, Avera Health President and CEO. “He is a well-respected leader across our organization, and I know he will build on the success of Tom Clark in the AQOP region.”
In addition to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital, the AQOP region includes Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston, Avera Weskota Memorial Hospital in Wessington Springs and Avera De Smet Memorial Hospital in De Smet.
“I am looking forward to working with our employees, providers and community members in the Mitchell area to meet the challenges health care faces today and in the future. The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us of the importance of public health and the roles we all play in it,” Ekeren said in the press release. “Avera is committed to providing quality services guided by Christian values in the communities we serve, and the pandemic has only sharpened our focus on the importance of our health care ministry.”
