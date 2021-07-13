Interested in learning more about the wildlife and ecosystems of the Missouri River? Join attendees at the Yankton Community Library on Monday, July 19, at 2 p.m. to learn more from the Gavin’s Point National Fish Hatchery (NFH).
The NFH is one of 70 federal hatcheries and fish technology centers run by the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service. They will be bringing some animals and fish that represent the local ecosystems. Come to the library and learn more about local habitats.
This program is free with no registration required. All ages are welcome.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
