At Last, Gilmores Honored As 2019 Citizens Of The Year

Events may be postponed, but merit cannot.
Tom and Jane Gilmore were officially recognized as Yankton’s Citizens of 2019 at a brief, socially distanced, small, masked ceremony near the Meridian Bridge Friday afternoon.
The Gilmores were announced as the recipients of the annual awards in early January and were scheduled to be honored at a special program in March. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was postponed.
“Thank you for your service to, not just the community of Yankton, but the county, the people, for all of the wonderful things that you have done to make it a better place to live, raise a family and retire,” Gary Wood, publisher and owner of the Press & Dakotan, told the couple Friday. “You are a blessing to this community and its people.”
Wood presented the couple with a commemorative plaque “in recognition of their high standard of leadership, honor, patriotism and service to the community and people of Yankton.”
“We would just like to thank the community for this honor,” Tom Gilmore told the Press & Dakotan. “We simply did what we had to do and what felt good doing. We didn’t do it for any reason other than it needed to be done.”
The Gilmores, both transplants from Pennsylvania, came to Yankton in 1977 when Tom was appointed as an assistant professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology for the University of South Dakota School of Medicine, where he served until 2004.
A proclamation from Gov. Kristi Noem named March 15, 2020, as Howard T. and Jane A. Gilmore Day. It was read by District 18 Rep. Jean Hunhoff.
Also, it acknowledged Tom’s service providing high-risk maternal health care for patients of the Wagner, Rosebud and Santi reservations, providing gynecologic care and delivering more than 5000 babies.
Jane Gilmore focused her efforts on raising the couple’s four children and volunteering in the community. She served six years on the board of the Banquet of Yankton; and volunteered for the White Swan Relief Project for the Yankton Sioux Tribe; Habitat for Humanity and 4-H.
As a team, the Gilmores tutored at Yankton Middle School for a number of years, worked with hospice patients and helped people with mobility issues in getting to church and working in Haiti.
“It was a very surprising honor,” Jane said. “We just got involved in things that fit our outlooks, and it’s been good. We met a lot of interesting people through the opportunities to be involved in the community of Yankton.”
———
The Citizen of the Year award is sponsored by:
• the following legal firms: Den Herder Law Firm; Blackburn and Stevens Prof LLC; Matt Michels, attorney; Marlow Woodward & Huff, Prof. LLC; and Craig Kennedy, attorney.
The following civic organizations: Yankton Elks, Yankton Rotary; Yankton Kiwanis Club; Federated Women’s Club; Yankton VFW Post 791; Association of Retired School Personnel; Lewis & Clark Shrine Club; Yankton College; Yankton Catholic Foundation; L&C Behavioral Health Sciences; Yankton Area Mental Wellness; Knights Of Columbus; Interchange, Inc.; The Center; American Legion Auxiliary; Yankton Morning Optimists; Yankton VFW Auxiliary
• and the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.