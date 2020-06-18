Tabor Man Identified As Monday Crash Victim

A Tabor man has been identified as the person who died Monday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50 west of Yankton.
According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Robert Schulte, 68, was killed when his vehicle was struck by a gravel truck at the intersection of 433rd Ave. and Highway 50 at approximately 10:46 a.m. Monday.
A 2015 Western Star Conventional 4900FA semi truck and trailer, hauling gravel, was westbound on Highway 50 about seven miles west of Yankton when a northbound 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette, driven by Schulte, failed to stop at the intersection’s stop sign. The two vehicles collided.
Schulte was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the press release.
Thomas Thompson, 79, of Yankton was the driver of the semi-truck. He sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Yankton hospital. He was wearing a seat belt.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. Also responding to the scene were the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Yankton County EMS and the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management.
