• A report was received at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday of a protection order violation in Yankton.
• A report was received at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday of a fight on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 2:04 a.m. Wednesday of the theft of climbing gear on W. 23rd St.
• A report was received at 4:46 a.m. Wednesday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday of theft on W. 30th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday of theft at a residence off of Highway 314.
