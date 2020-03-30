Yankton City Commission Moves Forward With COVID-19 Measures

The City of Yankton is going to see the curtailment of a number of businesses in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Yankton City Commission voted 9-0 Monday night to pass a temporary emergency ordinance that would severely reduce the activities of businesses such as bars and restaurants while closing others entirely, such as gyms and hair salons.
Communal gatherings of 10 or more people are also banned under the ordinance.
The ordinance is effective through May 1, but could be extended as late as June 8.
The board also voted to forfeit two months of pay to aid in the United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.
For details upcoming.
