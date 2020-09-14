Ex-Wynot Clerk Gets Probation On Theft Charge

WYNOT, Neb. — Despite the court’s doubts about her remorse, a former Wynot village clerk has received one year of probation for theft totaling $8,750 over 2½ years.
Rose Rolfes, 71, received the sentence Monday in Cedar County District Court at Hartington, Nebraska. She pleaded guilty to theft by deception of $501 to $1,499, a Class I misdemeanor, as part of a plea deal. She had faced a maximum of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
In addition to probation, District Judge Bryan Meismer ordered Rolfes to pay restitution to the Village of Wynot, which has about 180 residents. She had already submitted the full amount of restitution to the court.
Also, Meismer ordered the defendant to pay court costs of $181.34 by June 1, 2021. The judge set the June 1 deadline because it would coincide with the likely end of her probation. If Rolfes followed the court’s requirements, she could come off probation in nine months, he explained.
Rolfes had initially faced a charge of theft by deception of $1,500 to $4,000. The Class 4 felony carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison, a 12-month post-release supervision and $10,000 fine.
As village clerk, Rolfes handled financial affairs for the town board. She committed the theft between Dec. 31, 2016, and June 18, 2019, according to court records.
Last December, Yankton attorney Mike Stevens — who represents the Village of Wynot —informed Cedar County Chief Deputy Sheriff Chad Claussen of apparent discrepancies with the village’s finances. The two men, along with Village Board Chairman Greg Hite, determined Rolfes owed $4,213.95 in unpaid utilities and had made $4,536 in suspicious charges on the village credit card.
During Monday’s sentencing, Meismer said he was conflicted by several aspects of the case, including Rolfes’ statements in the pre-sentence investigation (PSI).
“These are always very difficult cases,” Meismer told the defendant. “You don’t seem terribly sorry, and you give a lot of rationalization, that ‘Everyone else is doing it that way.’”
Probation is intended for taking a person who has committed a crime and working to get beyond the crime so it doesn’t happen again, the judge said. Restitution also becomes an issue, but Rolfes has already made restitution in this case, he added.
Meismer questioned whether probation was the appropriate choice in the theft case. On the other hand, he doubted whether imprisonment was appropriate given Rolfes’ age and background.
“You’re 71 years old with not much of a criminal history,” he told the defendant. “It doesn’t seem that putting you in jail makes a lot of sense.”
However, Meismer decided a message was needed in this case. “Punishment of some sort is necessary,” he said.
The judge took into account the informal nature of small town governments in handling their affairs. However, he also pointed to the extent to which Rolfes had abused the public trust for her personal gain.
“This is a serious matter. I get it, in small towns they may say, ‘We’ll handle it this way’ or ‘We’ll handle it that way,’” he said. “But something went pretty significantly awry (in this situation). The restitution is large, and this (theft by deception) took place over a period of time.”
During a July 27 hearing, the prosecution and defense announced they had reached a change of plea in the case. At the time, Deputy County Attorney Ed Matney recommended probation.
Meismer took the recommendation under advisement but said he wasn’t bound by the plea deal. At the time, he told Rolfes she needed to cooperate fully with the pre-sentence investigation to prove she was a good candidate for probation.
At Monday’s sentencing, Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney informed the court that the prosecution was still requesting probation for Rolfes.
Defense attorney Ryan Stover said the PSI showed no criminal history for his client except for her 2002 conviction for driving under the influence (DUI).
Stover addressed Rolfes’ PSI remarks that troubled the court.
“Her statements may seem like she was attempting to minimize (her actions). That’s not her intent,” Stover said. “She accepts responsibility and has made restitution. She will follow the recommendations of the court.”
During Monday’s sentencing, Rolfes expressed regret for her actions and how they affected others.
“I’m very sorry, especially for (betraying) my board and how they trusted me,” she said. “I have written each one of them a letter. I also let the citizens of Wynot down, and my family.”
Rolfes said she desired to pay the penalty for her actions and move on with her life.
