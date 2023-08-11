At its meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission is slated to hold a hearing on temporary zoning measures proposed by the Solar Task Force at the commission’s last meeting.
Also Tuesday, the commission is expected to hear an update on the Sundance Road District from the state’s attorney’s office.
Information regarding a bid for SW Jim River Road will be presented by Yankton County Highway Department Superintendent Mike Sedlacek.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the commission Chamber of the Yankton County Government Center. It will be livestreamed on the Yankton County YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@yanktoncounty8223.
