100 Years Ago
Friday, December 2, 1921
• Pier Number Six of the Meridian Highway bridge was being sealed up today, and by tomorrow the sand-hogs will be going into their last caisson on the job here. Pier 8 is not a pneumatic pier and will be excavated by dredging. So the sand-hogs will be leaving here as soon as they get Number Seven dug and sealed.
• Fire starting in the rear of the basement of the Brecht drug store last night caused damage to the building, the furnace and to plumbing that will cost around eight or nine hundred dollars to repair, it was said today by Paul Brecht. It was extinguished by the chemical wagon of the fire department. The blaze was confined to the basement, but the dense smoke made it almost impossible for the fighters to get to the flames.
75 Years Ago
Monday, December 2, 1946
• Crowds of kids were in Yankton last Friday for the city’s big Christmas Opening Day, pet and doll parade, and free afternoon movie. Santa was the center of attraction for eager young hopefuls everywhere he went that day. He appeared first in the forenoon’s kiddie parade and was at the city auditorium to award prizes to the winners.
• The Women’s Christian Temperance Union met at the home of Mrs. Charles Richardson Friday afternoon, with Mrs. Floyd Nixon presiding. An interesting open forum covered the topic of “hindrances to World Peace,” and listed unequal distribution of raw materials, lack of understanding, national and racial fear, and the use of beverage alcohol as great obstacles.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, December 2, 1971
• Twenty-eight Lennox teenage musicians and their conductors, Ken Sabers and Maurice Rundell, were showered with rounds of applause and compliments by hospitalized veterans for four wars when the music students completed their program of music featuring songs of the forties at the Veterans Hospital Auditorium at Sioux Falls Nov. 29. Rundell, a Yankton College graduate, presented a mixed octet who sang various joy-filled folk songs.
• Elmer W. Maas, new Yankton County director of equalization, began work in the Yankton County Courthouse Wednesday. He moved here from Parkston Tuesday, and he and his wife are living in an apartment at 817 Walnut St. He had been Hutchinson County director of equalization since 1956.
25 Years Ago
Monday, December 2, 1996
• Yankton experienced a touch of Las Vegas Saturday night. Almost 2,000 people attended the first concert at the Summit Center’s main arena to see Wayne Newton. The concert, sponsored by the Yankton Area Concert Association (YACA), helped the association celebrate their 50th anniversary.
• The University of South Dakota Coyotes used a big height advantage to take a one-sided 95-65 win over the hard-working Dakota State Trojans before a small Sunday afternoon crowd in the DakotaDome. The victory brought the USD season to 3-4.
