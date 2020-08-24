City Moves Ahead With Parking Ordinance Change

Parking violation protocols in Yankton are changing.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Yankton City Commission voted 9-0 to adopt changes to its parking ordinance enforcement.
City Attorney Ross Den Herder explained some of the changes to the board.
“It shifts the procedure that is used for enforcing parking tickets from the criminal procedure as a simple misdemeanor to a small-claims collection procedure similar to the way the city collects unpaid water bills,” Den Herder said. “The small-claims procedure provides a method to serve the paperwork or start a procedure on an individual by certified mail as opposed to making sure the individual has personally received the paperwork.”
He said that the courts had asked the city to look into how parking ticket fines are collected.
“The court no longer felt comfortable enforcing parking tickets with warrants when people didn’t show up for court or pay their fine because there’s no way to be certain that the individual actually received their ticket. It may have blown off their vehicle, for instance,“ he said.
Additionally, Den Herder said that the small-claims procedure is already accepted as an alternative method to enforce a civil fine. He noted that Sioux City uses the same procedure for collecting fines assessed by its speed cameras.
Den Herder said there were also some cleanup items proposed.
“We also used the opportunity to add a little meat to this ordinance so that we have a procedure built into the code that matches what we’re already doing — a fine escalation if the fine isn’t paid within a period of time,” he said. “It also sets forth the circumstances when a registered owner is not driving the vehicle and in what circumstances they’re not responsible for the fine.”
Sticking with the theme of parking violations, the board voted 9-0 on a separate agenda item to modify the penalties for parking violations.
“The resolution specifically adjusts the fine so that all of our violations are $25, except for the 24/12-hour violations for vehicles that are parked in a specific period of time because of the labor that imposes on the police department,” Den Herder said.
Under the ordinance, if a vehicle is parked for more than 24 hours on street parking and 12 hours in public off-street parking, they can be assessed a $50 fine.
Monday night also saw the city recognize the actions of a member of its law enforcement community.
Chief John Harris of the Yankton Police Department (YPD) addressed the commission about a life-saving moment involving YPD officer Dylan Wilson earlier this spring.
“On March 3 of this year, we responded to a home invasion with shots fired,” Harris said. “We had two of our officers that were right there very close as it was happening and they responded to an apartment in the basement. They didn’t know what kind of scene they were walking into. One of our officers, in the middle of all that volatility, saw an injured wounded individual that was bleeding profusely. Dylan Wilson looked around, made sure the scene was safe enough and then provided medical attention … by applying a tourniquet to the injured subject’s arm.”
Harris said that he was informed by Avera Sacred Heart Hospital’s emergency staff that Wilson’s actions saved the man’s life.
Harris noted that Wilson was presented a lifesaving award by Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for his actions. He also mentioned Wilson’s partner, Jericho Osborne, who kept the scene safe.
Wilson was also recently approved as the second School Resource Officer for the Yankton School District.
When asked by the commission how his first day as an SRO went, Wilson said that he’s learning right along with the students.
“The kids were running around not knowing where to go,” he told the board. “I really couldn’t help them because I didn’t know where for them to go either. It was a really good first day and I was excited to see all the kids, meet teachers and just get out there.”
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved two conditional-use permits and a plat.
• Approved a new time management/human resources software agreement for the city.
• Had first-readings on a rezoning and the city’s 2021 budget resolution.
