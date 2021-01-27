Limited Open Swims Set For SAC Beginning Saturday

“Open Swim” is back on deck at Yankton’s Summit Activities Center (SAC).
Though the SAC has been open to the public since last May with reduced occupancy limits and social distancing and masking guidelines because of the pandemic, Open Swim activities were left on hold.
Due to the recent drop in COVID cases in the Yankton area, SAC officials now believe that Open Swim can be offered safely if all participants follows the protocols, according to Brittany Orr, city recreation manager.
Starting this weekend, the SAC will be offering Open Swim on Saturdays and Sundays from noon–1:30 p.m. and again from 2–3:30 p.m. These lifeguard-supervised swims are open to children of all ages, but those ages 8 and under must be supervised by an adult.
Two lap lanes are available at all times during normal business hours, she noted.
“This is the first time that we will be offering any kind of an open swim for anyone under the age of 18 since the beginning of the pandemic,” Orr told the Press & Dakotan. “We are mirroring what other communities who have resumed open swims have done.”
For starters, there is a 50-person maximum occupancy in the aquatics area per time slot, she said.
“That includes not only swimmers, but also somebody that just wants to go in and watch. It’s everybody that’s going to be entering that aquatics area,” Orr said. “Also, everybody that enters the aquatics area — regardless if they’re swimming or not — must purchase a day pass if they don’t have a membership.”
Day passes, which have been reduced from $6 to $3 per person, are valid for both open swim sessions on the day of purchase. Admission will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. SAC will not be accepting any reservations for Open Swim times.
Lifeguards will be on duty but will not take breaks, leaving the entire block open for swimming, she said.
“Then, we’re asking everybody to physically leave the facility from 1:30-2 p.m. because we will be disinfecting frequently touched surfaces,” Orr said. “We will then reopen for the second slot, from 2-3:30 p.m.”
Congregating in the lobby is discouraged, so individuals planning to return for the second swim time must leave the SAC during the 30-minute cleaning period, she said.
Also, masks will be mandatory for everyone — except when in the water and when social distancing is possible.
“So, if they come out of the water and need to go into the locker room or to the restroom, we ask that they put their mask back on,” Orr said. “If somebody is sitting there — we won’t have tables, but we will have some chairs for people to spread out— if there’s social distance between the chairs, they can take their masks off. If someone comes near, we ask that they put their masks back on.”
Bathrooms and locker rooms will be open during Open Swims, but crowding in the locker rooms will be discouraged.
“If you go into the women’s locker room and there’s a bunch of people in there, maybe try the family locker room and see if you have better luck in there,” she said. “But again, if you’re in the locker rooms, we ask that you have your mask on unless you’re in the shower.”
Children at open swims must not leave the pool area to play in the gym, Orr said.
“You have to be 14 and over to go upstairs, but the gym space is closed Monday-Saturday,” she said. “We do have open gyms available on Sunday, but only for those 14 and older.”
The SAC staff is looking forward to offering Open Swim again, Orr said.
“It has been a long time since we’ve been able to have people in here swimming,” she said. “We are just encouraging everybody to follow the protocols that we have set and to ask questions if they are unsure about something so that we can continue to offer this going forward.”
For more information message the Summit Activities Center on Facebook, call the SAC at 605-668-5234 or stop by at 1801 Summit St. in Yankton.
