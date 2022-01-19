100 Years Ago
Friday, January 20, 1922
• A total of approximately 5,000 automobiles crossed the Missouri river at Yankton on the ferryboat B.A. Douglass during the year 1921, according to figures submitted to the state highway department.
• Cho-Cho, health clown, who entertained Yankton school children yesterday afternoon as part of the campaign to inculcate health doctrines in the minds of the kiddies, was taken to Lesterville by County Nurse Margaret Ward following his appearance here.
75 Years Ago
Monday, January 20, 1947
• A break-in at the Pure Ice Company was reported to city police at about 2:35 p.m. Sunday. An employee had come to the ice house and heard a noise in the rear of the building. The intruder, however, escaped without getting anything. Later in the afternoon, police picked up a juvenile, a parolee from the Plankinton training school, who confessed to the break-in.
• The Yankton Camera Club, which hasn’t been active since before the war, will be reorganized and reactivated tomorrow night at 8:00 at a meeting to be held in the Chamber of Commerce offices. The appearance of photographic materials on the market again plus the increase in picture-taking as a hobby were cited by James R. Smith as the reasons for the reorganization of the club.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, January 20, 1972
• A blistering eight game scoring spree by Steve Becker has propelled the 6-7 junior Yankton College pivotman into the top 10 all-time scoring list of the Greyhounds. Becker, in his last eight games, is averaging at a 27 point per game clip in that span. It lifted his almost three year point total to 918 which is 9th best in YC history.
• The Yankton Business and Professional Women’s Club celebrated its 50th birthday with a swiss steak dinner at the Hotel Gurney at 6:30 Monday evening.
25 Years Ago
Monday, January 20, 1997
• Several area communities are mourning the loss of four young people this weekend. Four teenagers from the communities of Yankton, Irene and Geddes were killed late Friday night in a two car accident that occurred on old highway 50, approximately 6 miles east of Yankton.
• As Super Bowl XXXI approaches, Yankton’s John Murray finds himself in a very small minority in the Midwest – New England Patriots fans. While many businesses in Yankton are showing support for the Packers, Muggsy’s Sub Galley — Murray’s business — continually displays memorabilia from not only the Patriots, but the Boston Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins as well.
