More Info On Copter Crash Released

More details are coming out regarding a fatal gyrocopter crash that occurred northwest of Yankton last week.
This week, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report on the crash of the Sept. 27 crash of an Airgyro Aviation AG-915 Spartan which claimed the life of Kevin Rehm, 65, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California.
According to the report, the gyrocopter was based out of a hangar at Yankton’s Chan Gurney Municipal Airport and had just departed from the airport on a personal flight when it crashed around 10:30 a.m. in a field just off Timberland Drive 2.3 nautical miles from the departure end of runway 31.
“A post-impact fire consumed the composite airframe,” the report states. “The wreckage was recovered from the accident site for further examination.”
The report also said that the aircraft was purchased and built by Rehm himself.
“According to maintenance records, the pilot was the builder of the gyrocopter, and it was manufactured in August 2022. As a repairman, the pilot performed maintenance work on the gyrocopter several days prior to the accident. The maintenance records showed that at the last work entry on September 24, 2022, the gyrocopter had accumulated 37.8 flight hours.”
It also notes that “the gyrocopter was equipped with a Rotax Aircraft Engines 915 series engine.”
The preliminary report also contains weather information from the time of the accident but no information on a cause — potential or established — of the accident. No further details were released in the NTSB’s preliminary report.
A final NTSB report could take up to one to two years for final publication.
Last week, the Press & Dakotan reported that, according to an eyewitness, the gyrocopter appeared to be struggling in mid-air before crashing. The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) preliminary Accident and Incident Notification noted that the “aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances and appeared to be on fire while descending and burned on impact.”
The AG-915 Spartan is a gyrocopter produced by Airgyro Aviation, LLC, which has its headquarters in Rockledge, Florida, and a factory in Europe, according to its website. The Spartan is the smallest of two models and seats two people. The Spartan kit retails at a base price of $134,000. The Spartan is a smaller version of the company’s only other aircraft currently in production, the AG-915 Javelin, which is also a kit aircraft.
According to Rehm’s obituary, published in the Press & Dakotan Wednesday, he was born Feb. 25, 1957, in Torrance, California. He had over 30 years of firefighting service with the San Bernardino County Fire Department and the El Segundo Fire Department, where he retired as a captain in 2009. He had just recently attained his sport pilot’s license.
A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton, Nebraska.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.