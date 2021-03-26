EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a seven-part series profiling the candidates for Yankton City Commission. Early voting started March 22; Election Day is April 13.
NAME: Nathan Johnson
FAMILY: Coral Huber, partner; Roy, father; Nancy, mother
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: English/History degrees from Mount Marty University; Employed as the Regional Communications and Public Relations partner for Avera Sacred Heart/Avera Queen of Peace hospitals
IF INCUMBENT, YEARS OF EXPERIENCE: 6 — three of them as mayor
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: Facebook.com/nathanforyankton
• Why are you running?
It’s important that we build our community to last so that it’s a place that not only we but also our children and grandchildren will be proud to call home. Through challenges like the 2019 flood and the 2020 pandemic, we’ve proven our resilience. We’ve demonstrated a commitment to infrastructure that will meet future needs by completing a new water intake and treatment system, and a commitment to quality-of-life improvements such as the new aquatics center. I want to continue focusing on infrastructure, public safety, quality-of-life improvements, tourism, and workforce and economic development. I want to help hire a new police chief; responsibly implement the sale of medical and recreational marijuana; and continue improving our downtown and riverfront, which are tremendous assets.
• How would you assess the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what should be done from here?
I think the City Commission and staff made prudent decisions based on the information available at the time. This was a public health emergency unlike what the world has seen for 100 years. We weighed public health, human behavior and sometimes high emotions to determine the best way forward.
Early on, I knew this would be a defining moment in my life because this pandemic put the lives of the citizens I serve on the line.
Today, I can look back and say that, knowing what I know now, I may have made some different decisions. But I am confident that we worked hard to do what was right, and the decisions we made here were often mirrored in other large South Dakota cities.
• What non-disaster related projects do you feel should be pursued over the next few years? Why?
Medical marijuana will be legal this summer, and recreational marijuana may be on the horizon. Ensuring the safe, responsible sale of this substance in accordance with voters’ wishes is crucial. In part, getting it right is so important because it could be a consequential revenue source for the city that allows us to fund other priorities. There are many unknowns, but I’m proud of the proactive stance we’ve taken in preparing for it.
Also, employers have told us that quality-of-life projects are a component to their success because they provide reasons for employees to choose Yankton and stay here. Continuing to look for partnerships that help us improve the downtown, riverfront, parks and other amenities will help Yankton continue to evolve to meet those expectations.
• What will some of the biggest budgetary concerns be for 2022?
We’re benefiting from a federal grant to help with the wastewater treatment system improvements, but a portion of it has to be funded locally. Because construction costs have risen approximately 15-20% in the last year, the city had to seek authorization for a larger low-interest loan from the state than we first anticipated. If construction costs remain high or continue to increase, that challenge will be felt across the organization as we do road projects, the Marne Creek repairs needed due to the 2019 flood, etc. It could lead to some difficult choices as we decide priorities in light of the higher-than-projected expenses.
We must also continue evaluating employee salaries and benefits to ensure we are keeping and attracting high-value employees in a low-unemployment environment.
• Additional thoughts?
During my time on the commission, we’ve developed a mission statement that captures the essence of my vision for Yankton: to provide exemplary experiences, services and spaces that create opportunities for everyone to learn, engage and thrive.
We’ve accomplished a lot the last three years:
• Supported building the Huether Family Aquatics Center;
• Enhanced the Meridian District with the reconstruction of Walnut Street;
• Overcame the challenges from the 2019 flood;
• Finished the Yankton Water Treatment Plant addition, positioning Yankton for growth;
• Recorded the largest monthly sales tax revenue figure in Yankton’s history; and
• Navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.
I hope my part in leading the community as mayor the last three years has earned your vote for another three years on the City Commission.
