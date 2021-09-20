Midwesterners have a lot to contend with when it comes to Mother Nature. While watching the news coverage of Hurricane Ida and its aftermath, some residents probably found themselves thinking, “At least we don’t have to deal with hurricane damage.” But Midwesterners can be battered by just about every other type of natural disaster — and now is the best time to create a plan.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) reminds you that National Preparedness Month, designated as September each year, is the time to consider how you would deal with the next flood, wildfire, tornado, hail, ice or snowstorm event.
“We’ve experienced plenty of severe weather in recent months that resulted in thousands of dollars in damage,” said BBB Regional CEO Jim Hegarty. “While it may not impact you, severe weather will likely impact someone you love. It’s always best to have a plan.”
In connection with the U.S. Government’s Ready.gov website, here is BBB’s advice for Midwesterners who want to be prepared.
What’s the plan, Stan?
Having a plan certainly beats trying to figure one out on fly during a panicked moment. Some of the points to be considered:
• How will you get emergency alerts and warnings? Your digital devices can receive Wireless Emergency Alerts which are short messages similar to text messages, sent by federal, state or local public alerting authorities. Check the Ready.gov website for details plus other warning methods, such as the Emergency Alert System and NOAA Weather Radio.
• Where and how will you shelter? The possibilities are staying home, using a mass shelter, or sheltering in place. Consider in advance how you might deal with each of these possibilities, all detailed on Ready.gov.
• What is your evacuation route?
• How will your family/household communicate during an event? Have paper copies of contact information for family members and important facilities, doctors, schools, etc. Each person should carry one. Have occasional household meetings to review and practice your plan.
• Do you have an up-to-date emergency preparedness kit? Again, Ready.gov has helpful details as to what the kit should consist of.
• Consider the pandemic and check with the CDC for updates to make to your plan, such as extra masks and disinfectants.
• A home inventory list made up now, before a disaster, will prove invaluable. Remembering and documenting your home’s contents afterwards can be a daunting if not impossible task. Now is the time to take photos and videos of each room’s contents. List serial numbers and amounts paid when possible. Your insurance company may have online tools to help you with this.
• Collect important documents in one place for easy access, digitized, if possible, and stored on the cloud or a thumb drive. Vehicle records, investments, mortgages and loans, seven years of IRS tax returns, wills, pension plans, insurance documents and certificates of births, deaths, marriage licenses, military discharges and Social Security cards should all be included.
Immediately after a disaster:
• Contact your insurance company — the sooner the better.
• Document damage with photos and videos.
• Make temporary repairs to prevent further damage (for which you might be liable).
• Rely on BBB to avoid scammers. Look companies and contractors up at bbb.org.
• Watch out for storm chasers who swoop into an area following disasters.
For more information: The challenges are many after a disaster hits. During the aftermath’s disorganization you will not be as clear-headed as you are ahead of such events. That’s why this is the time to plan how you and your household will respond to whatever Mother Nature throws at the Midwest. Your Better Business Bureau stands ready now to answer your questions and address your concerns as you prepare for emergencies. Contact your BBB at (800) 856-2417 or visit bbb.org.
