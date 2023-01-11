Yankton Man Pleads Not Guilty In Church Crash
A Yankton man has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges alleging he ran his vehicle into a Yankton church last month.

Brian James Ruff, 54, entered his pleas Wednesday in First Circuit Court at Yankton. His attorney, Garrett Horn, appeared on his behalf to enter the pleas.

