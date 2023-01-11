Yankton Man Pleads Not Guilty In Church Crash

A Yankton man has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges alleging he ran his vehicle into a Yankton church last month.
Brian James Ruff, 54, entered his pleas Wednesday in First Circuit Court at Yankton. His attorney, Garrett Horn, appeared on his behalf to enter the pleas.
Ruff allegedly drove through a residential area in western Yankton either late Dec. 10 or early Dec. 11. He allegedly left 11th Street and drove onto the St. John’s Lutheran Church grounds at 1009 Jackson Street.
He allegedly narrowly missed a tree before ramming into the church’s north wall, then allegedly left the scene without reporting the incident.
Ruff faces four charges: reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, both Class 1 misdemeanors, along with exhibition driving and failure to report an accident, both Class 2 misdemeanors.
Judge Kasey Sorensen presided at Wednesday’s hearing. Yankton County Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Debra Lillie is prosecuting the case.
Ruff is scheduled for a status hearing Feb. 15.
