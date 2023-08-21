BROOKINGS — The 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame and 4-H Shooting Sports Volunteer Hall of Fame will add seven new individuals during the 2023 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.
The ceremony will start at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, following the 4-H Performing Arts Troupe in the Nordby Exhibit Hall on the State Fairgrounds. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
This year’s 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame inductees are Bill and LaDonna Hupp, Beadle County (posthumous); Marilyn Hespe, Butte County; Ida Marie Snortland, Butte/Lawrence County; and Marty Warns, Lake County. The 2023 inductees into the 4-H Shooting Sports Volunteer Hall of Fame are Terry Wendt, Brookings County; and Jim Slunecka, Faulk County.
The 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame commemorates the 4-H Centennial in 2002. Each summer, individuals contributing significantly to county or state 4-H programming are honored through the 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame.
SDSU Extension’s 4-H Youth Development program is a partnership of federal (United States Department of Agriculture), state (land grant university) and county resources through youth outreach activities of SDSU Extension. Youth learn and experience leadership, health and wellness, and science and agriculture through a network of professional staff and volunteers. Yearly programming efforts reach more than 9,000 enrolled members and 35,000 youth participants.
For more information, contact Jenae K. Hansen-Gross, South Dakota 4-H Volunteer Development Field Specialist, at 605-626-2870 or Jenae.Hansengross@sdstate.edu.
