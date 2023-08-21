BROOKINGS — The 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame and 4-H Shooting Sports Volunteer Hall of Fame will add seven new individuals during the 2023 South Dakota State Fair in Huron.

The ceremony will start at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, following the 4-H Performing Arts Troupe in the Nordby Exhibit Hall on the State Fairgrounds. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

