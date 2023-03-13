YSD
P&D File Photo

At its meeting Monday, the Yankton School Board approved the financial mechanisms needed to fund the Yankton School District’s (YSD) Early Childhood Education Center (ECEC).

The three-step process began with the board’s approval of an engagement letter with D.A. Davidson & Co. for services as underwriter and placement agent in issuing limited tax capital outlay certificates to fund construction of the $25 million project.

