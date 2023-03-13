At its meeting Monday, the Yankton School Board approved the financial mechanisms needed to fund the Yankton School District’s (YSD) Early Childhood Education Center (ECEC).
The three-step process began with the board’s approval of an engagement letter with D.A. Davidson & Co. for services as underwriter and placement agent in issuing limited tax capital outlay certificates to fund construction of the $25 million project.
Investment banker Jerry Spethman of D.A. Davidson & Co. was at Monday’s meeting to give the board an overview of the market conditions and financing details. Since 1982, the firm has underwritten more than $3 billion in bonds and certificates for clients in South Dakota and from 1993-2012 funded eight projects with the Yankton School District. Spethman said he assisted personally in two of those projects.
It is a good time to be in the market, Spethman said, as he provided a description of the closing process, which is set to end April 13 with actual funding for the ECEC.
Next, the school board approved a resolution authorizing the issuance of $25,500,000 in capital outlay certificates. The exact wording of the resolution is more than 30 pages long and is available at the district building for review by interested parties, YSD Business Manager Jason Bietz said.
Finally, the board approved a State Aid Pledge Agreement with South Dakota Health and Educational Facilities Authority as part of the financing process.
The obligation must be repaid in 20 years. The school district has the option to refinance or pay off the remaining debt after 10 years.
Also Monday, the school board approved a revised district calendar to reflect days lost to inclement weather this school year.
Typically, this is an issue addressed later in the spring, but YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle told the school board that, given the higher-than-normal number of snow days, he thought this would be a good time to propose an idea to the school board.
“We have had eight snow days, a few early releases, a few late starts, some borderline, ‘What-do-we-do?’ moments, but we got through it — (and) we might have something this week,” he said. “You have a calendar revision in front of you that would make the last student day May 24. Then, on May 25-26, we would have a teacher in-service/workday.”
The change would extend the school year by one week, making up for three of the five snow days experienced so far this term, Kindle said, adding that it’s too late to consider recovering the three days lost last term.
The good news for graduating Yankton High School seniors would be that the May 21, graduation would be their last day at school, he said.
Without the change, the YSD calendar compared to South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) requirements is as follows: kindergarten exceeds DOE requirements by 96.74 days, grades 1-5 by 18.47 days, grades 6-8 by 26.47 days and grades 9-12 by 20.16.
The school board also approved the 2024-25 school calendar with member Terry Crandall opposed because there are seven less days of school in the first term and snow days could widen the gap in days.
“I don’t vote against this as a way of being unappreciative of the work that was put in,” he said. “I do this as a longtime educator, feeling that in those semester classes in middle school and high school, those students in the first semester are getting probably at least a chapter less.”
Crandall also took a moment to note the resignation/retirement of Bietz.
“I’ve known Jason from three sides,” he said. “One side, as a person who worked in the district as a counselor, as an employee of the district; secondly, as a person who was retired and asking questions; and now, thirdly, as a school board member.
“Every time, no matter how stupid the question was, Jason treated it with kindness and respect and gave an answer forthright. You’re going to be missed, Jason.”
———
Also at Monday’s school board meeting:
• Nicole Valnes, YSD curriculum director, showed the school board the new YSD Career and Technical Education (CTE) website located at www.ysd.k12.sd.us/o/yhs/page/cte, and gave a presentation on CTE instructional materials;
• the board approved a recommended amendment to the CTE Curriculum Guide
• Yankton Middle School (YMS) Assistant Principal Lukas Davison updated the school board on happenings at YMS, including a band trip to Wayne State and a March 7 band concert, the Jazz Band trip to Augustana, a March for Meals coin drive, Student Council plans to serve a meal at The Center in Yankton and the YMS winners of the School Resource Officer (SRO) cruiser decal design contest;
• Val Peterson of Wold Architects gave the school board an update on design progress regarding the ECEC;
• the school board approved the revised YSD Medication Administration Policy;
• Technology Integrationist Alli Davison gave a summary of what she has been working on in the elementary schools this year;
• the school board went into executive session.
