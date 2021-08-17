Yankton Lions Club, in conjunction with South Dakota Lions Foundation, will be doing free child vision screening during Riverboat Days in the children activity area at Riverside Park.
Children ages 12 months and up can be screened.
Hours are Saturday from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. A parent will need to accompany the child. No physical contact is made with the child and no eye drops are required.
