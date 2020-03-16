There have been some questions asked recently on when you should call 911 if you think you have COVID-19. The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) offers some guidance.
• If you feel you have an acute emergency, call 911 for an ambulance. An acute emergency can include shortness of breath or struggling to breathe, plus traditional serious medical issues such as heart attack or stroke — something that is very serious and life threatening.
• If you suspect you have COVID-19 but are not having an acute reaction, don’t call for an ambulance. Instead, call your medical provider. If you do not have a health care provider, dial 2-1-1 on your phone. Staff manning the 2-1-1 phone service will provide you with the next steps you should take. In addition, do not walk into the hospital or any local clinic without first calling them so they can prepare for a possible COVID-19 patient. You don’t want to possibly pass the virus along to others who are there waiting for other medical services or to our medical professionals who have sworn an oath to take care of those that are ill.
• If you call for an ambulance and you have symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough or other flu-like symptoms, EMTs will be taking extra precautions to minimize exposure risk to you and the EMT staff. They may arrive in masks, gowns and other protective gear. This helps protect them from illness plus protects you from any illness they may have. You will still receive the first-rate service and care.
• YCOEM officials are asking for your understanding through this unprecedented time in lives. Their goal is to continue providing great emergency ambulance service to our community without overwhelming local resources.
If you have questions or want more information, contact the Office of Emergency Management at 605-668-5289.
