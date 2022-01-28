PARKSTON — A 17-year-old male was killed Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash east of Parkston.
According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2006 Chrysler Sebring was northbound on 417th Avenue about seven miles east of Parkston when the driver swerved to miss a deer at approximately 7:18 p.m. The driver lost control and the vehicle went into a ditch, hit a tree and rolled.
A 17-year-old male passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the Parkston hospital. The 17-year-old male driver, who was wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries.
Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.
Charges are pending against the driver.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.