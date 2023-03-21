LINCOLN, Neb. — Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska will accept funding proposals through April 10.
Beginning Feb. 27, the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN) will accept proposals — the second round in a series of funding cycles — to bolster the state’s behavioral health workforce. The application cycle closes on April 10 with funding awards likely to be announced in June. (Access the online application.)
In 2022, the Nebraska Legislature allocated $25.5 million in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding to BHECN. In turn, BHECN is awarding the funding through a competitive process to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shortage of behavioral health professionals in our state.
Earlier this year, BHECN announced 83 awards totaling nearly $20 million. New applications as well as revised proposals from the first application cycle can be submitted during this round.
“The pandemic highlighted and exacerbated the urgent need to strengthen our state’s behavioral health workforce,” said Marley Doyle, MD, director of BHECN. “We welcome all organizations and providers to apply for funding to help us improve access to behavioral health care in Nebraska.”
Funding will be distributed through a competitive request for proposal process based on four major areas:
• Telebehavioral health support in rural areas: Projects should increase access to behavioral health care through telebehavioral services. There is $2.2 million available for projects in this category. Project awards in this category are capped at $1 million this round.
• Behavioral health training opportunities: Projects should provide training and clinical experience opportunities for behavioral health graduate students, trainees and professionals. There is $400,000 available for projects in this category with project awards capped at $75,000.
• Behavioral health workforce projects for students and behavioral health professionals: Projects should relate to behavioral health issues caused or exacerbated by the COVID-19 public health emergency. Projects in this award category should focus on providing educational programs, recruitment and retention projects, and research related to the behavioral health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is $400,000 available for projects in this category with project awards capped at $50,000.
• Funding for licensed behavioral health supervisors currently employed in Nebraska: Projects should support supervision costs as organizations/providers supervise provisionally licensed, behavioral health professionals. There is $300,000 available for projects in this category with project awards capped at $100,000.
All Nebraska organizations/providers are eligible to apply for the awards. Applicants can request funding for up to three years. (ARPA funding expires Dec. 31, 2025.)
