Yankton High School (YHS) is set to perform its fall offering at a new venue — outdoors at Yankton’s Riverside Park amphitheatre.
“The Itty Bitty Plays” will be performed at the amphitheater in Riverside Park today (Thursday) from 5-6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 2-3:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome, especially children. Admission is free.
The performance consists of five short plays taken from children’s books and adapted for the stage by director Keith Goeden.
“Imagine, if you would, advanced story time,” Goeden said. “I say advanced because we throw in actions and costumes and the whole nine yards.”
The family-friendly comedies include: “Those Dang Squirrels and the Cat Next Door,” “Let’s Do Nothing,” two versions of “Cinderella,” “A Bad Case of Stripes” and “John, Paul, George and Ben.”
“Every one of them is a comedy because, most of the time when you are looking at little kids’ books, they don’t go in for the ‘Hamlets’ and the ‘MacBeths’ so much,” Goeden said. “There are little lessons to be learned, but for the most part, it’s a good time.”
The idea for five smaller plays came out of trying to avoid a large production during the coronavirus pandemic. The high school play was originally scheduled for later this month in the YHS main theater, but in light of continued COVID-19 activity in the area, Goeden decided to rethink the entire production.
“Instead of one big cast, I was able to break down the production into five little casts,” he said. “That would keep the kids socially distanced during the process of practicing.”
Goeden said he rehearsed with two groups a night at separate times.
“I think we’ve tried to be really proactive with the whole process of just trying to keep the kids safe,” he said. “We wanted to put on a show, but it was like, ‘Who knows?’ I mean, at one point, we had to quarantine almost a third of our cast.”
There may even be different casts performing Thursday and Saturday, Goeden said.
“I think kids have been outstanding. They’ve been very resilient,” he said. “They just want to make as much normalcy out of a weird situation as possible.”
Given the small cast in each play and the constant shuffling of actors between parts due to quarantine requirements, this production has demanded a lot of the upperclassmen, many of whom have had to learn multiple roles, and underclassmen who have found themselves plunged into the spotlight.
“So, If you want a couple of laughs and to support the arts, stop by,” Goeden said. Attendees will be asked to wear face coverings and to social distance.
The production will be available for streaming at a later date.
———
CAST AND CREW
Cast: Carter Dahl, Jaden Pearson, Kristy Kosters, Grace Taggart, Abby Huff, Anna Carda, Gavin Kafka, Sara Carr, Reid Brown, Logan Smallwood, Amalee Boese-Rahm, Alexandra Corbit, Zara Bitsos, Abigail Sehevrily, Olivia Hunnhoff, Jasmine Peitz, Cohan Pietz, Cora Johnson, Anna Lial, Paige Westergren, Madison Reisner, Allie Taggart, Bella Purzol, Ryan Trail, Gabe Grant, Eva Reyes, Nicholas Taylor, Tanner Rohde, Hallie Randal Davidson, Emma Taggart, MicKayla Rider, Gracie Warriner and Annabelle Taylor.
Director: Keith Goeden
Costumes: Pam Kallis
Set: Patty Kortan
