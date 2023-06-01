VERMILLION — The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) will present a week-long “Celebration of Shakespeare” in Vermillion June 11-18, 2023. Special guest artist Devon Glover, “The Sonnet Man,” will perform June 15 in Vermillion’s Prentis Park. Glover will also hold a free workshop at the Vermillion Public Library from 10-11:30 a.m. on June 15.
Glover is a Brooklyn-based rapper, teacher, poet, playwright, and actor who produces hip-hop adaptations of Shakespeare’s sonnets for performance and workshops in schools and theaters worldwide as “The Sonnet Man.” Glover has appeared on NBC, MSNBC, BBC and at conferences and Shakespeare festivals worldwide, including Stratford, Ontario and Stratford-upon-Avon. He has taught with Stratford Shakespeare, Passion in Practice, Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and Southern Shakespeare.
Glover has written adaptations of Shakespeare for various theatre companies. In 2019, he was commissioned to write a hip-hop adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night (Lyrica).” As “The Sonnet Man,” Glover delivers sonnets as originally written, and then breaks them down into “spoken word.” His flow embodies the richness of Shakespeare’s language, and his passionate, yet natural delivery offers an inspiring, creative experience audiences love.
Funding provided by a grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. South Dakota Arts Council support is provided with funds from the State of South Dakota, through the Department of Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
