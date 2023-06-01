VERMILLION — The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) will present a week-long “Celebration of Shakespeare” in Vermillion June 11-18, 2023. Special guest artist Devon Glover, “The Sonnet Man,” will perform June 15 in Vermillion’s Prentis Park. Glover will also hold a free workshop at the Vermillion Public Library from 10-11:30 a.m. on June 15.

Registration is available on the library’s website at vermillionpubliclibrary.org/summer-reading-program/workshops Glover’s performance will also be streamed for free online June 29-July 2; check www.sdshakespearefestival.org for complete details. All SDSF events are free and open to the public.

