“You Are Royalty” is the theme for the August Yankton Area Women’s Connection that will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Yankton’s Gathering Grounds at 215 Walnut Street.
YAC provides women of all ages in Yankton and the surrounding area with an opportunity to encourage and inspire one another while enjoying a fun time of fellowship and friendship.
The August 8 meeting will feature a light meal, music by Yankton’s Janet Harris, and “Treat Yourself Like Royalty” as a special feature. Pam Schram of Ponca, Nebraska, is the featured speaker. Schram is a former Mrs. Nebraska, USA, an author and radio personality. She will present “Freedom from Crow’s Feet, Cold Feet, and Defeat.”
There is a cost to attend. Reservations are required to attend the event. Call by Aug. 4, at 402-254-2102 or 605-660-0378. Free childcare will be available onsite; childcare reservation is required.
YAWC is affiliated with Stonecroft, a 501(c)(3) non-denominational nonprofit organization and a member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability (ECFA), that was established 85 years ago in Kansas City as a means for women in the community to connect. Since, then women’s groups across the United States have been formed, and a group of Yankton women are bringing Stonecroft to Yankton through Yankton Area Connection (YAC).
Follow YAWC (Yankton Area Women’s Connection) on Facebook at Yankton Area Women’s Connection.
For additional information, call 402-254-2102 or 605-660-0378.
