100 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 31, 1922
• There will be 26 acres of peonies in bloom near Yankton for the pleasure and benefit of the people of the city, and their commencement and G.A.R and W.R.C. visitors. It will be on the Gurney seed company’s flower ranch, north of the Broadway road to the first bridge and then west one mile. President D.B. Gurney of the seed company said today that they expected to put 100 people in the field to show visitors around next week, and to pick flowers for them to carry away.
• J.P. Nelson started work this morning on the excavation of a new building at the corner of Cedar and Third streets. This was known for years as Senator R.J. Gamble’s corner, now owned by Mr. Nelson. The new building will only be of one story, and will probably be occupied according to present plans by the cleaners next door. It will be a start for a more pretentious building on this fine site at a later day.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, May 31, 1947
• Louis Nusinson was awarded a medal as best all-around boy student in the Yankton High School graduating class Wednesday evening. He has been active in many extra-curricular activities as well as high scholastics. Gladys Baade was this year’s winner of the Kate & Jennie Stewart Scholarship. She ranked top in her class scholastically as well as awarded the best all-around girl student in her class. Marion Irene Smith ranked second scholastically and was presented a medal for her achievements.
• Guests of Mr. & Mrs. Charles Gurney are two visitors from England, Mrs. Mildred Wynn and her daughter Mrs. Thelma McGlashan. The four arrived in Yankton on Wednesday and the English visitors expect to join the Chicago-Black Hills Caravan next week for a tour of the Hills. They plan to be in the states about two months.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 31, 1972
• A 50th anniversary reunion of the Yankton High School Class of 1922 was enjoyed by 18 class members, spouses, and former school and teammates the weekend of May 28 and 29. The unusual gathering together of five members of the first State Championship Team for Yankton High School was a highlight of the reunion.
• United Methodist Church, Scotland, marks her centennial year with plans for a children’s program June 5 which repeats one used in 1891. R. Louis Cowherd is the present pastor. The church started in Alexander Grant’s home early in 1872.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, May 31, 1997
• Gayville residents are using higher quality rural water following Friday’s final connections on a $530,000 project. Thorstad Brothers Tiling of Chokio, Minn., hooked up the final valves and tie-ins, linking Gayville with the Clay Rural Water System. A booster station will be finished in two to three weeks.
• With the release of their new CD “Tavern Ticket,” local band Five Star Diner will try to take its act on to the next level. Comprised of Yankton High School graduates Eric Beringer, Joe Carda, Michael Dooley and Sam Williams, Five Star Diner has played in the Yankton area for the past year-and-a-half.
