SIOUX FALLS — Since 1921, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier monument in Arlington National Cemetery has been a tribute to American service members who have died without their remains being identified.
For this 100th anniversary, the Mary Chilton Chapter, NSDAR & the SDSDAR have arranged for “A Call to Honor: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica” to come to Sioux Falls as part of a two-day commemoration in honor of our veterans and those still serving in our military.
This half-scale replica exhibit will be on display (indoors) from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 24-25, at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, 1600 W. Russell St., Sioux Falls. Live music including the Sioux Falls Municipal Band and the Singing Legionnaires as well as guest speakers will be on stage throughout both days. Admission is free and open to the public. There will be plenty of seating and food & beverages are available for purchase.
You will be able to learn the history behind the Tomb monument, the reasons why it is so important to honor the “unknowns”, and what it takes to become one of the guards who stand vigil over them 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Saturday night, July 24, from 6:30-9 p.m. will feature a special “evening out” in honor of The Midwest Honor Flight, a volunteer organization that flies local WWII, Korean & Vietnam Veterans to Washington DC to see the memorials that have been created in their honor. The tickets, which can be purchased through the SouthDakotaAlliance.org website, will provide a buffet meal, live music from A.G. Jamboree, and special access to the “A Call to Honor: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica.”
For questions or additional information: e-mail: tomboftheunknownsreplica.siouxfalls@sdsdar.org.
