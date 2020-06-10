PAPILLION, Neb. — Many days, Nicole (Kuchta) Hochstein asks neighbors in her Omaha suburb for their help in improving — even saving — her son’s life.
She and her husband, Matt, are the parents of 10-year-old son Jayen, who has suffered from seizures since he was four months old.
The Hochsteins aren’t asking others for money — just their petition signature.
They are part of a statewide group of volunteers seeking to place the Nebraska Cannabis Initiative on the statewide ballot in 2020. Besides reaching out to their Papillion neighborhood, the Hochsteins have returned to their native Cedar County, Nebraska, for signatures.
“I’m from Wynot, and Matt is from Hartington. We were in those two towns last weekend, and we’re returning this weekend to Laurel and Hartington,” Nicole said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect, but the reaction so far has just blown me away. People have been so supportive.”
The proposed constitutional amendment has drawn controversy in the Husker State. Supporters say the ballot measure would allow medical marijuana, while opponents see it as opening the way for legalizing widespread usage of the drug.
The initiative isn’t intended to throw open the gates for widespread, recreational marijuana use in Nebraska, Nicole said.
“We’re trying to find an answer that would allow our child access to the medication he needs while making sure we’re keeping Nebraska safe,” she said. “We would use the cannabis oil to help with Jayen’s seizures.”
The initiative would “amend the Nebraska Constitution to provide the rights to use, possess, access and safely produce cannabis, and cannabis products and materials, for serious medical conditions as recommended by a physician or nurse practitioner,” according to the ballot title.
Supporters are facing a time crunch in wrapping up their petition drive, Nicole said. The pandemic has produced a major challenge in collecting signatures, which must be done in person and follow a set procedure, she added.
“We need the petitions turned in to the (Nebraska) secretary of state’s office by July 2,” she said. “COVID has also made it much more difficult to circulate petitions without the human contact.”
In order to qualify the constitutional amendment for the Nebraska ballot, 10% of the state’s 1.2 million registered voters, or about 120,000, must sign the petition. The law also requires signatures from 5% of registered voters in at least 38 out of 93 counties for it to be approved and put on the ballot.
“The signatures we collect help in two ways,” Matt said. “They can count toward the state number and also Cedar County’s number.”
The Nebraska Legislature has rejected medical marijuana bills for a number of years. In addition, Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he strongly opposes the legalization of marijuana and would veto such legislation if it reaches his desk.
Ricketts outlined his continued opposition to legalization of the drug in a January 2020 column entitled “An Honest Look At Marijuana.”
“The big marijuana industry grew to $13.6 billion in 2019, and marijuana lobbyists are eagerly looking to cash in on new markets,” he said. “... Nebraskans shouldn’t be dazed and confused by these well-funded sales tactics. Marijuana is an illegal drug according to federal law,” he said.
Today’s marijuana is far more potent and addictive than it was in previous generations, Ricketts said, adding the nation’s top medical profession has said there is no such thing as “medical marijuana.”
The Hochsteins have joined the ballot initiative for what may offer Jayen the best hope. The couple, who have two other children, said they have tried nearly every available option for their son.
“One of them was a steroid injection,” Matt said. “It not only cost more than our house at the time, but there were some several medical issues and he ballooned. He looked like, if you touched him, he would pop.”
After a year of steroids, the seizures returned. Other medications worked for a short amount of time. The family has turned to anti-epileptic medications which had received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval but ultimately proved unsuccessful.
In other cases, medications received FDA approval but were not allowed for Jayen’s age.
At one point, the Hochsteins turned to more invasive measures for their son. Jayen underwent brain surgery to remove the seizures’ source. The surgery was performed at the Children’s Hospital in Minnesota because the Nebraska surgeon wouldn’t take patients as young as Jayen, who was less than 8 at the time.
The brain surgery provided what seemed like long-term and possibly permanent relief, Matt said.
“Jayen was seizure-free for 3½ years,” he said. “But then the seizures returned, and they came back with a vengeance.”
After trying every anti-epileptic drug without prolonged success, Jayen received a vagus nerve stimulator (VNS) in 2019. The device is instilled under the chest wall and uses a wire to connect with the vagus nerve in the neck.
“It sends electrical impulses to the brain at pre-determined times, like every minute-and-a-half,” Nicole said. “It’s a pacemaker for the brain.”
While the VNS provided Jayen’s needed brain activity, it also produced reactions elsewhere in his body that were detrimental, Nicole said. In the end, the device wasn’t producing long-lasting, marked improvement.
Matt serves in the military, whose medical and insurance coverage has made possible Jayen’s medications and surgical procedures. However, an FDA-approved drug might only be approved for children age 12 and older, which means they are not accessible for someone so young.
Last year, the Hochsteins faced a difficult decision. They had been living in Arizona for five years and weren’t sure about starting new treatments that might not be available elsewhere.
“It was a very difficult decision for us when we were in Arizona. That state allows medical cannabis use for children with epilepsy, and we really debated whether we should try the process to get care for him in Arizona,” Nicole said.
“However, the big issue for us was, if we started the treatment in Arizona and our family was transferred because of the military, our son wouldn’t be able to come with us while he was still on treatment. And we couldn’t just withdraw him from any kind of medication.”
The uncertain future added to the stress of making medical decisions, Nicole said.
“With the military, we never knew at what point in terms of getting moved somewhere to a state that wouldn’t have the medical marijuana laws,” she said. “We prayed about it, and we chose not to start treatment in Arizona. We hoped to get to Nebraska where we would have family members supporting us. But we also needed to work to get something to happen here so we could have relief for him.”
Jayen could possibly face his third brain surgery in the near future, Matt said. Past operations have included a sectioning of the brain to reach the areas creating the seizures and other problems.
Nicole isn’t sure her son can endure many more procedures or unsuccessful treatments. However, she also fears he could succumb to sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP).
“It’s a ticking time bomb that’s a reality for us. We can’t have him undergo another seizure that puts him at bigger risk,” she said. “This is important. It’s crunch time for us. ... We’re literally out of options.”
Jayen’s use of cannabis treatment could lead to other benefits, Matt said. “If he had alternatives such as medical marijuana, it could be possible to take him off some of his current medications that have side effects,” he said.
The Hochsteins returned to Nebraska last December, and Nicole became active in collecting petition signatures. The process hasn’t been easy in Papillion, where she has been met by some strong opposition.
In a Facebook post, she described her discouragement after one round of door-knocking.
“(I) just walked around the neighborhood going door to door. Put myself out there and took a beating,” she said. “Thankfully, my oldest (child) kept telling me it isn’t for me, it’s for Jayen. He kept me going.”
In contrast, the Hochsteins have found a far different reaction in Cedar County. Instead of going door to door, Nicole posts on Facebook the times and locations she can be found.
Usually, she sits in the driveway and wears a mask if she’s approached by someone interested in the petition. She maintains social distance and even sanitizes the pens between petition signers.
“I was told people who were very hesitant or wouldn’t sign it at first. I asked them if they would take only a couple of seconds to listen to me,” she said. “When they first hear about marijuana, it turns them off. But I say it’s not for me, it’s for my 10-year-old son. And he wouldn’t be smoking it. He would get it in the oil form. After learning more, people changed their minds and signed the petitions.”
Nebraska State Sens. Adam Morfeld and Anna Wishart joined with activists to form a committee trying to put the issue before voters. They’re hoping Nebraska joins the 34 states and Washington, D.C., which have legalized medical marijuana. Another 12 states allow medical use of cannabidiol, or CDB. Those products contain very low levels of THC, the chemical that produced the high.
However, their effort has already met with staunch opposition.
Nicole Hochstein said she realizes it’s a steep climb to make the ballot and then win voter approval. However, she said the battle is worth it.
“It’s amazing how many people feel this is so important,” she said. “I love the people who tell me their story. It truly brings tears to my eyes.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.