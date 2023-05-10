100 Years Ago
Friday, May 11, 1923
• Veterans of four different wars exchanged reminiscences last night when Ernest Bowyer post, Veterans of Foreign Wars, entertained those members of Phil Kearney post, G.A.R., who were physically able to attend, at a lunch and smoker held in the G.A.R. hall. Recollections from the battlefields of the war of the rebellion more than half a century ago, of the Spanish-American war in Cuba, of the Philippine Insurrection, and of the World War were given informally during the evening.
• Planting of corn, the main crop of this section, will be in full swing in Yankton county by the end of the present week, reports indicate. Plowing has been in progress for the past week and ten days as weather permitted, and there are instances of corn in the ground already.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 11, 1948
• When the Johnsons from Irene get ready for college they buy their train tickets for vermillion. Four of them are students at the State University now with a fifth planning to enroll this fall. Only two of the eight Johnson offspring have been graduated from high school without coming to the University.
• Last fall when school was first organized in the pioneering town of Pickstown at the site of the Fort Randall dam project, there were about twenty elementary grade pupils attending classes in a temporary schoolhouse. Now, at the end of the school year, the enrollment has increased to 62 students, part of whom attend classes in the forenoon, the rest in the afternoon.
50 Years Ago
Friday, May 11, 1973
• A third-generation Tyndall High School graduate is among 1973 seniors who will receive diplomas at the May 23 commencement exercises. Mike Schuurmans will be among graduates to receive a diploma at 8 p.m. at the new school gym. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Schuurmans, graduated in 1949. His grandmother, Mrs. William (Irene) Schuurmans graduated in 1922; and his grandfather, the late Anton Bambas, graduated in 1918.
• The fuel shortage is making itself known to state government. The Nebraska National Guard has so far been unable to contract for enough gasoline, diesel and aircraft fuel for the 3,000-member 67th Infantry Brigade to go on its usual two-week summer training session at Fort Carson, Colo.
25 Years Ago
Monday, May 11, 1998
• Lea Ann Schramm received the Yankton School District’s Teacher of the Year Award Friday at the faculty banquet. Each elementary school nominated a teacher, while Yankton High School and Yankton Middle School nominated two each. The eight teachers honored Friday by their peers were Sandra Hoffner, YHS; Faydra Christensen, Webster Elementary; Schramm, Beadle Elementary; Michele Fleer, Stewart Elementary; Sandi Pierce, Lincoln Elementary; Doug Winstead, YMS; Carmen Robinson, YMS; and Norman West, YHS.
• The 1998 season ended for the Mount Marty College baseball team Sunday, but not before they added another chapter to their historic season. Saturday the Lancers defeated Ottawa University 4-0 behind the best pitching performance of the season for Gene Elder. Sunday, the season ended with an 8-3 loss to Bellevue University, ranked 10th in NAIA Division I. Elder allowed just five hits and threw just 78 pitches in the complete game shutout win over Ottawa.
