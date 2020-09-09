Highway 50 Bridge To Honor Fallen Soldier

An important piece of infrastructure near Yankton will be taking on the name of a Yankton hero.
According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs (SDVA), the westbound Highway 50 bridge across the James River is set to be dedicated to the memory of SFC Richard Schild during a ceremony this Saturday.
Audry Ricketts, public information officer for the SDVA, told the Press & Dakotan that this will be a special commemoration.
“It’s our opportunity to give back to his family as a way to honor, remember and respect the dedication that Rich gave to this country, this state and this community,” Ricketts said.
Schild was killed in action on Dec. 4, 2005, while serving in Iraq with Battery C, 1st Battalion, 147th Field Artillery.
The dedication ceremony is slated to be held on the grounds of the Yankton County Veterans Memorial, adjacent to the Yankton County Government Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. Attendees are asked to take proper precautions regarding mask use and social distancing.
Ricketts said that Saturday’s ceremony will include the presentation of colors by Yankton’s Bravo Battery, remarks by SDVA Greg Whitlock, remarks by Rich’s brother Brooks Schild and a message from Gov. Kristi Noem. The sign for the bridge will then be unveiled before being moved to its permanent location east of Yankton.
“I encourage all to remember this hero and his family for the ultimate sacrifice that they made to this state,” Ricketts said.
She said that Saturday’s bridge dedication is just the second in an effort to name a number of state bridges in the memory of fallen soldiers. The program was launched last year and has a goal of naming six bridges per year.
“Whenever and wherever this nation has called, in times of darkness and danger, as well as in times of peace and prosperity, veterans have been there and have proudly carried the torch of liberty for all to see.” Whitlock said in a press release regarding the event. “Our fallen heroes are no longer with us, but their memory lives on in the hearts of their loved ones and our state,” said Whitlock. “Naming our South Dakota bridges in honor of our fallen will give us an opportunity of remembrance, reflection, and respect—for honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service to this nation. They cherished liberty and loved freedom enough to lay down their lives to preserve our way of life.”
