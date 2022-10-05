Yankton High School’s Youth Trap Shooting team has been hitting some big targets.
Todd Becker has been a head coach for the past two years with the varsity team winning the state championship. The tournaments were held in Aberdeen.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Yankton High School’s Youth Trap Shooting team has been hitting some big targets.
Todd Becker has been a head coach for the past two years with the varsity team winning the state championship. The tournaments were held in Aberdeen.
“I enjoy working with the kids to show them safe ways to handle firearms,” Becker said. “Trapshooting is 80% mental and 20% physical. It’s a sport they will be able to do for the rest of their life. It’s very popular in the U.S.
The Trap team competes at the Jim River Trap Range east of Yankton on Sunday afternoons. Jim Barger is the president of the club. There are 15 coaches and range safety officers who help at the events.
“Over the last year, we had some girls on the trap team,” Becker said.
The local team has had some talented shooters.
Lily Neu, an eighth grader, started this year. With her trap experience in safety and target shooting this fall, she went on her first duck hunt and bagged a bird.
Kalea Thon, a recent YHS graduate, went on to college at North Dakota State University and shoots for the college team. She shot for four years with the YHS trap team.
Aleya Ruzicka, a ninth grader, has been with the team for two years. Her favorite part of the team is being on the team.
“Everyone helps contribute to the team while trying to improve as an individual competitor,” Ruzicka said.
Tanner Becker, a recent YHS graduate, went to college at the South Dakota School of Mines and shoots on the college league team. He has been with the YHS trap team for six years shooting skeet and trap. For three years, Tanner has been shooting for the ATA (Amateur Trapshooting Association).
Becker attended the World Trapshooting Championship Grand American in August, winning the World Championship in the 27-yard handicap event, along with many other events. He made the All-American First Team for Junior Gold 2023 for the ATA.
Payton Silvernail, a senior this year, has been shooting for five years and shoots ATA events. In June 2022, he was high overall and high male shooter for the high school state trap tournament.
The fall season is six weeks, with the spring season lasting eight weeks.
“The fall season is usually half the size of our 40-person spring team,” Becker said. “At the beginning of each season, we do safety training on how to handle a firearm at the range.”
The YHS Youth Trap team has fundraisers and accepts donations. This helps offset the cost for the team. High school trap shooters have many opportunities to get trap shooting scholarships in college.
For more information, email: yanktontrapteam@gmail.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.