E. Coli Concerns
A recent test of the water at Crofton’s Weigand Recreation Area showed highly elevated levels of the bacteria E. coli, which can bring on flu-like symptoms if ingested. Also, Lewis & Clark Lake’s Gavins Beach showed elevated levels Monday. Officials in both states are waiting for test results today (Thursday) to determine current bacterial conditions at those beaches.

 Randy Dockendorf/P&D

At a lake bordered by two states, officials in each state are dealing with elevated bacteria levels in different ways, ultimately, leaving the decision of whether to swim to the individual.

Elevated levels of E. coli were detected last week at the Weigand Recreation Area on the Nebraska side of Lewis & Clark Lake, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy’s (NDEE) beach Watch sampling results.

ImMe

Thanks for reporting on this. I was wondering if we’d see something in the paper. It’s helpful info.

