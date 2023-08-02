At a lake bordered by two states, officials in each state are dealing with elevated bacteria levels in different ways, ultimately, leaving the decision of whether to swim to the individual.
Elevated levels of E. coli were detected last week at the Weigand Recreation Area on the Nebraska side of Lewis & Clark Lake, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy’s (NDEE) beach Watch sampling results.
The issue was brought up during Tuesday’s Yankton County Commission meeting by Commissioner Dan Klimisch, who had received calls from several concerned residents that levels of the bacteria had reached 1,414 colonies/100 milliliters of water at the Weigand Recreation Area in Crofton, Nebraska.
The presence of that bacteria is a strong indication of animal waste, recent sewage or fecal contamination. Experts say its presence in lake water is common and test for it regularly.
NDEE conducts weekly sampling for Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs), also known as toxic blue-green algae, and E. coli bacteria at 50 public recreational lakes (55 sites in all) across Nebraska from May through September. The results are updated weekly online. Samples are typically collected on Mondays, with results available on the website Fridays.
As of this writing, the most recent test results for the Weigand Beach area were from water sampled on July 24. Results exceeding 235 colonies/100 milliliters are considered high. Swallowing water from lakes that test high increases the chance of an E. coli bacterial infection, according to the NDEE.
Water samples collected for testing at beaches are typically collected in knee-deep water just below the surface, David Schumacher, Monitoring Section supervisor for NDEE, told the Press & Dakotan.
“Because we feel that young children are the most susceptible to falling in the water and ingesting water accidentally and they have a smaller body-weight-to-ingestion ratio, we err on the side of caution,” he said.
Monday’s tests, collected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District, should be available on the NDEE website today (Thursday), Schumacher said.
“We issue health alerts for microcystin, which is a blue-green algae toxin, and not E. coli, because E. coli is very dynamic,” he said. “Oftentimes, it is brought into a reservoir such as Lewis & Clark Lake after a heavy runoff event, rainfall, and the E. coli is brought in off the landscape, sometimes directly from the shoreline into the water.”
E. coli may come from a body of water that flows into the lake, Schumacher said, noting that both the nearby Weigand Creek and the Niobrara River farther upstream both flow into that beach area.
“Usually, values can be quite high — actually, several thousand — right after a rainfall event, but the sun’s ultraviolet rays do an excellent job of killing bacteria, including E. coli,” Schumacher said. “After just a couple of days of sunshine, values can drop from several thousand down to below 100 or so.”
E. coli levels of 100 are considered is medium risk for drinking, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, while levels greater than 100 would be considered a high risk for infection.
The presence of waterfowl, like geese, can also contribute to a spike in E. coli, he said, adding that they are not an uncommon sight at Weigand.
“We post those values, even though we don’t issue health alerts (for E. coli), for people to make their own decision as to whether they want to go out (on the water) or not,” Schumacher said. “After a day or so of sunshine, those values can drop quickly. So, everything can correct itself quite rapidly.”
Also, he noted that, if there were no runoff event on the South Dakota side of Lewis & Clark Lake, E. coli values might not be elevated in those waters.
However, according to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, regular tests of E. coli levels at Gavins Point Beach Monday showed elevated E. coli levels.
The Gavins area does receive runoff from the Gavins Bay Area near the boat ramp, but not nearly the amount of runoff that the Weigand beaches experience, Shane Bertsch, district park supervisor, for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area, told the Press & Dakotan.
“The E. coli (at Gavins) was just over 300, which calls for a retest,” he said, adding that the retest sample was collected Tuesday. “The Midway Beach level was low, like, eight.”
Bertsch noted that Klimisch had also contacted him regarding the E. coli levels on the South Dakota side of the lake.
Results should be available today, Bertsch said, noting that in the deeper waters of Lewis & Clark Lake, the sun’s ultraviolet rays would have little effect on bacteria.
“It’s always in the water,” he said. “I don’t know that the radiation would actually kill it because you’ve got the waters 35 feet deep at some spots and 50 at the most.”
Also, some spots will have warmer temperatures that can encourage growth of the bacteria, Bertsch said.
“If we have another high sample, we will decide whether we post signage or not, to let the public know,” he said, adding that the decision would lie with the state Department of Health.
Swimming at any time can lead to swallowing water, especially with children. Swimming and ingesting water during an E. coli spike can cause flu-like symptoms, including diarrhea, that are typically not life-threatening.
“We had a lower sample at Midway Beach, so that might be an option at the park,” Bertsch said. “Obviously, you don’t want to ingest any water in any lake, because it’s not treated.”
For more information, visit https://deq-iis.ne.gov/zs/bw/.
(1) comment
Thanks for reporting on this. I was wondering if we’d see something in the paper. It’s helpful info.
