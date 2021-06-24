Forum Aims To Increase Awareness Of Alzheimer’s Resources In South Dakota

The Alzheimer’s Association’s South Dakota chapter is embarking on an effort to make sure the more than 18,000 South Dakotans diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, their loved ones and caregivers know they are not alone in dealing with the issue.
Thursday morning, that effort was outlined in a forum at the Avera Professional Pavilion where the public was invited to give input on their experiences with Alzheimer’s and dementia, what resources are available and what more needs to be done.
Kathi Herreid, state program director for the Alzheimer’s Association’s South Dakota Chapter, told the Press & Dakotan that the purpose of Thursday’s event was to hear from people in the Yankton community and let them know that the organization has a presence in the state.
“We know there is a wealth of knowledge here,” she said. “There’s a great need here and we’re also very much aware that there are too many people who are not aware of the existence of the Alzheimer’s Association in South Dakota and how we can support family members through the journey of Alzheimer’s and other dementia diseases.”
She said the Yankton forum would likely be the first of others across the state.
“We don’t have any other forums scheduled,” she said. “We identified Yankton as one of our key locations because we know we don’t have much of a presence here. But, as the year goes on, we will be identifying other communities across the state and holding similar forums.”
Thursday’s forum began with a short presentation on Alzheimer’s and dementia, risk factors, communication skills and where support can be found.
Attendees brought up issues with the stigma surrounding the disease, lack of straightforward ways of getting care and support, financial limitations and a lack of day-care options for adults with Alzheimer’s.
The forum itself comes at an interesting time in the world of combatting Alzheimer’s. Earlier this month, the FDA approved Aduhelm (aducanumab) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s. The Washington Post reported at the time that this is the first new drug in nearly two decades to be approved for the disease. However controversy has arisen over the drug’s potential efficacy and cost.
Herreid said the Alzheimer’s Association is still in the information-gathering phase on the new drug.
“There’s still a lot that we don’t know about the drug,” she said. “As the overall association, we’re working on a couple of aspects of this new drug. One is the cost and the other is whether or not Medicare is going to be covering the cost of the drug. The association is working at a national level to make sure that things are in place so the drug will be available to all of those who need it and not just a few.”
On the forum itself, Herreid said it’s clear that there are resources available around Yankton, but more visibility is needed.
“There are resources that exist here in the community of Yankton, but I think a lot of people aren’t aware of some of those,” she said. “I think there were a lot of people who weren’t aware of us and what we can provide to them. Just in my mind, I think it was a good opportunity for awareness on our part to know what people are needing, some of the questions they have about the disease and — on the part of the people here — just to learn what we can provide to them.”
She said she was happy about Thursday’s turnout and encouraged further feedback from the community.
“I’m very grateful for the people who did come today,” she said. “I’d like other people in the community who would like to offer some ideas or input to us, they are more than welcome to contact our office and give us their ideas.”
For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association and its South Dakota chapter, visit https://www.alz.org/sd.
