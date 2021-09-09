Yankton Community Library invites country music fans to join us in the celebration of International Country Music Day. Grab some friends and sign up to play “Name That Tune” and Country Music Trivia on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m. Special guest, Jan Schiferl, will provide the tunes about heartbreak, pickup trucks, and cowboy hats. Grand prize is a copy of Ken Burns’ PBS documentary “Country Music.”
International Country Music Day is held on Sept. 17 each year and commemorates the birth of Hank Williams, one of the most influential country music artists of the 20th century.
There is no charge to participate. Pre-registration is required. There is a maximum of five teams with up to three players per team. Call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org to register.
