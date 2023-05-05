Carbon Pipeline
Craig Schaunaman, who farms thousands of acres near Aberdeen, looks out over his family farm. 

 Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight

ABERDEEN — Craig Schaunaman, who farms thousands of acres, has been invested in the ethanol industry since its early days and even served on the board of an ethanol plant.

But a carbon-capture pipeline supported by dozens of ethanol plants would cross his land, and he’s against it, even though ethanol officials say the pipeline is crucial to the future viability of the industry.

