OMAHA, Neb. — Below-normal precipitation in the upper Missouri Basin during June resulted in slightly below-average June runoff. The 2020 calendar year upper basin runoff forecast, updated on July 1, is 31.2 Million Acre Feet, 121% of average. Average annual runoff for the upper basin is 25.8 MAF.
As a result of the reduced runoff forecast, releases at Gavins Point Dam were reduced to 30,000 Tuesday.
“The upper basin runoff forecast has been reduced by about 1 MAF due to the recent dry conditions as well as the National Weather Service’s climate outlook, which is indicating that the remainder of the summer will be warmer and drier than normal,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “However, the 2020 calendar year runoff forecast remains above average, mostly due to the very wet soil conditions during the early months of the year. Most of the mountain snowmelt runoff has entered the reservoir system. Remaining summer runoff will depend on rainfall events.”
Soils continue to dry out in the upper Missouri River Basin due to well-below normal precipitation and warmer-than-normal temperatures. Drought conditions, based on the National Drought Mitigation Center Drought Monitor, have expanded across much of the western portion of the Basin.
The potential for localized flooding remains in the Missouri River Basin. The flooding potential is higher in the lower basin from locally heavy rain on the many uncontrolled tributaries downstream of the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System.
