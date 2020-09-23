GV Classes Shifting To Online Until Oct. 6

GAYVILLE — In response to COVID-related numbers, the Gayville-Volin school district will suspend in-person classes starting today (Thursday) until Oct. 6.
Superintendent Jason Selchert said the district will use online learning in the meantime. In addition, the district has suspended all school activities through Oct. 5.
Gayville-Volin is in its sixth week of classes, Selchert noted on the school’s website. The district has updated its COVID cases and will continue to do so, he added.
Selchert released the following announcement Wednesday:
“In consultation with the Department of Health, our administration and board, we have determined that we have too many faculty, staff and students that are deemed close contacts, have to quarantine, have tested positive or are awaiting a tests that we are better off to suspend in-person learning and go to online learning until October 6. This only results in six days of in-person learning that will be missed.
“We are starting this tomorrow, Thursday, September 23. We still have no positive cases in the elementary student body, but due to the rise in cases in the middle and high school, their contacts with siblings, and parents being teachers, we think it best to tackle this today and hope to be in a better position on the 6th.
“... Teachers not affected will still be present at the school to facilitate the learning at home. Teachers who are quarantined will also be able to connect with students from their quarantine. This will postpone all activities between Sep.t 23 and Oct. 5.”
Gayville-Volin’s event schedule for the rest of this week listed co-ed varsity cross country at Yankton, varsity and junior varsity volleyball at Vermillion on Thursday, a football game at Avon on Friday, and junior high volleyball at Scotland on Saturday.
