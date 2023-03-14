100 Years Ago
Thursday, March 15, 1923
• A few farmers started discing this week in the corn fields during the recent warm spell, but at present, with a return of winter, it is the blacksmith who is using the disc, and he is sharpening it.
• Petitions that have been coming in for the last four months to the commissioners of Yankton County were granted by the commission before recess yesterday, when it voted unanimously for the adoption of a resolution outlining Yankton county’s six year program which is to mean a complete system of gravel roads.
75 Years Ago
Monday, March 15, 1948
• Robert W. McLeod, 29, a University of South Dakota student, died in the crash of his air national guard P-51 fighter Sunday near Trent, S.D. Numerous persons around Trent, about 30 miles north of here, saw the plane spin from an altitude of 10,000 feet and explode in a creek two and a half-miles north of the town. The plane’s engine was running until it hit the ground, observers said. Water in the stream extinguished the fire.
• Charles H. Gurney, Yankton hotel man, filed his petitions in the office of the city auditor Saturday as a candidate for city police and fire commissioner at the annual municipal election April 20. Gurney is the first candidate to file, although Dr. T. D. Bowman, incumbent commissioner, has taken out petitions and has indicated that he will seek reelection. Two other men, Merle Van Osdel and C. E. Gold, have taken out petitions but have made no public statements as to their intentions.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, March 15, 1973
• Maj. Gen. Duane L. Corning, state director of Selective Service for South Dakota, announces the closing of the local draft board office in Tyndall and the deactivation of Local Board No. 40, serving Bon Homme County. Effective April 1 Bon Homme County will become part of an inter-county local board serving Bon Homme and Yankton Counties, known as Local Board No. 11 with offices in Yankton.
• The Yankton Community Library Board of Trustees Wednesday accepted with thanks the offer of Gurney Seed and Nursery Co. to provide free landscaping around the library building. Excepted from the free offer on the landscaping was the Japanese Garden which has already been accepted as a project by the Yankton Garden Club.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, March 15, 1998
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.