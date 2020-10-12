Yankton County Settles On CAFO Cases

Yankton County is accepting a number of recent court actions against it with regards to CAFOs.
During a special meeting Monday morning, the Yankton County Commission accepted the stipulation of the court regarding a handful of actions taken against CAFO operations that had been permitted and approved over the last few years.
“On advice of counsel, we voted to accept the court’s stipulated judgment for the Schenck, Johnson and Cutts lawsuits,” Chairperson Cheri Loest told the Press & Dakotan.
The vote following the board’s return from executive session was three in favor, one opposed (Commissioner Gary Swensen) and one abstaining (Commissioner Dan Klimisch).
Loest added that the settlement covered actions taken by the county against a number of planned CAFO operations last year.
“These cover the action the county took to nullify the building and CUP permits in December of 2019,” she said.
As part of the settlement, the county will also pay $10,000 to the Donohoe Law Firm.
Loest did not elaborate on any other lawsuits that may be pending at this time.
Klimisch and the other affirmative voting commissioners did sign the court documents, but Swensen did not.
The county had no further comment at this time.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.