VERMILLION — The Kocher Jazz Quartet will present the final performance of the NMM Live! spring concert series at noon on Friday, May 5, followed by a retirement celebration for four long-time NMM staff. The concert will be held in the NMM’s Janet Wanzek Performance Hall on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Admission is free.
Comprised of local musicians, the Kocher Jazz Quartet has played together in various bands for the past 20 years. This newly formed quartet gives the musicians an opportunity to play some of their favorite music — everything from swinging jazz standards to Bossa Novas, Blues, and maybe even a little Rock & Roll.
Members of the quartet include Dr. Christopher J. Kocher who is a Professor of Saxophone and Jazz Studies at the University of South Dakota; Mike Hilson, a Yankton native who started to play the guitar after the Beatle invasion; Eddie Dunn, singer, bass player and host of “Saturday Night Jazz” on Siouxland Public Media in Sioux City, Iowa; and Dr. Darin Wadley, Director of Percussion Studies and Associate Professor of Music at the University of South Dakota.
Following the performance, all are welcome to join the NMM staff in celebrating the careers of four NMM staff members who plan to retire this summer: Dr. Deborah Check Reeves, curator of education, woodwinds and professor of music; Dr. Margaret Downie “Peggy” Banks, senior curator, associate director and professor of music; Dr. Sabine Klaus, curator of the Joe and Joella Utley Collection of Brass Instruments and professor of music; and Debra Schulz, NMM Program assistant. Combined, they have faithfully served the NMM for over 135 years.
