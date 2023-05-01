VERMILLION — The Kocher Jazz Quartet will present the final performance of the NMM Live! spring concert series at noon on Friday, May 5, followed by a retirement celebration for four long-time NMM staff. The concert will be held in the NMM’s Janet Wanzek Performance Hall on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Admission is free.

Comprised of local musicians, the Kocher Jazz Quartet has played together in various bands for the past 20 years. This newly formed quartet gives the musicians an opportunity to play some of their favorite music — everything from swinging jazz standards to Bossa Novas, Blues, and maybe even a little Rock & Roll.

