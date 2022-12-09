COLUMBUS, Neb. — Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) customers will see steady rates in 2023, in addition to receiving a production cost adjustment credit, following a vote by the board of directors Thursday.

NPPD retail customers will experience 10 consecutive years of stable rates, while wholesale customers who purchase electricity from NPPD will also see no overall rate increase for the sixth straight year. In addition to maintaining stable rates, the NPPD Board of Directors has voted to share approximately $34 million with wholesale customers in the form of a Production Cost Adjustment (PCA) credit. This is the fifth consecutive year that NPPD’s wholesale customers will receive a PCA credit on their bill.

