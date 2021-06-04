Lessons Learned

Editor’s Note: This is part of an ongoing series of stories looking at the tenth anniversary of the 2011 Missouri River flood.
After two major floods in the past decade, the Missouri River dams remain structurally sound, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) says.
The historic 2011 Missouri River flood produced major challenges across the basin, Corps officials told the Press & Dakotan. However, it also provided valuable information for dealing with 2019 flooding and future system operations, they added.
The heavy, prolonged flooding during both years raised fears among many residents that the Missouri River dams had sustained damage or were structurally weakened.
Those fears were particularly held for Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, the smallest of the six mainstem dams on the upper Missouri River basin. At one time, the Corps released a record 160,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) — one million gallons of water each second — more than double the previous Gavins Point record of 70,000 cfs.
However, the six dams withstood the challenge and continue to meet the basin’s needs, according to John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
“There were no issues with the dams that impacted our operations in 2011. After 2011, all the dams were inspected for damages,” he said. “Project repairs and maintenance were prioritized and scheduled to ensure operations were uninterrupted. All repairs from 2011 were completed within a few years.”
Repairs included downstream bank stabilization projects, repairs to the spillway at Fort Randall and projects to paint the spillway gates at Fort Randall and Gavins Point dams, he added.
The Corps regularly inspects and maintains the dams and reservoirs beyond flooding or any other events, Remus said.
“Our dam safety program includes annual inspections and five-year periodic inspections,” he said. “Additional inspections occur during operations and following operations.”
HOLDING FIRM
The 2011 Missouri River releases, while setting records, actually didn’t come near their dams’ capacities, Remus said.
“While releases at Gavins Point were 160,000 cfs, the dam actually has a designed discharge capacity of 584,000 cfs. Each of the mainstem project passed record flows for an extended period, but none approached their design capacity,” he said.
“We have a robust dam safety program that is focused on ensuring the dams can operate at the capacity to which they were designed. As reservoir elevations increase or reservoir releases increase, our surveillance measures increase to monitor conditions for possible issues.”
In terms of capacity, Gavins Point stands apart from the rest of the system, Remus said.
“Gavins Point has very little flood storage capacity compared to the entire system, so even during the flooding operations, the reservoir level doesn’t fluctuate significantly,” he said. “Releases at Gavins Point essentially matched releases at Fort Randall.”
The 2011 flooding arose from a number of factors, including heavy mountain snowpack, major spring rains over a wide area of the basin and saturated soil, Corps officials said. As a result, massive amounts of water needed evacuation throughout the system for months, they added.
At times, the Corps needed to increase its releases to meet inflows. At one time, a rapid increase in releases was needed during a 24-hour period. The releases at Fort Randall Dam at Pickstown took into account inflows before the Missouri River reached Gavins Point.
LEARNING EXPERIENCES
While the 2011 and 2019 floods were different in a number of ways, the Corps drew information from both experiences, according to Ross Cullin, the dam safety program manager for the USACE Omaha district.
The information gained from the two floods has benefited daily operations as well as extraordinary events, Cullin said. The Corps learned of both technical and communications needs.
“The 2011 flood provided valuable performance data for sustained high pool loadings, which has greatly improved our understanding of project vulnerabilities and their associated risks,” he said.
“This was supplemented by lessons learned during record flooding in the spring of 2019. The 2011 flood also highlighted the need for improved communication within USACE and with local emergency response agencies.”
The USACE has taken steps to boost communication not only with agencies but also with the media and the general public, according to Corps spokeswoman Eileen Williamson.
“Communication is always a challenge,” she said. “First, water management is complicated, and terms like inflows, releases, breached levee, spillway gates and cubic feet per second don’t make communicating easier.”
The Corps implemented daily conference calls which consolidated numerous interview requests into one place, freeing up experts to focus on needed flood work while still responding to the media, Williamson said.
“We still hold monthly conference calls every January typically until June or July and more often as needed,” she said. “We also have an improved website so we can more easily provide information and press releases that can be accessed via smartphone. Of course, we are still challenged by not necessarily having people’s attention until something changes.”
CONTINUING THE WORK
The work continues, as the Corps has taken action both during and after the 2011 flood, Cullin said.
“Prolonged usage in 2011 did reveal potential issues at all six mainstem Missouri River dam spillways which were closely monitored by surveillance teams for the duration of their operation,” he said.
“An assessment of all the mainstem Missouri River dam spillways was conducted following the flood, and several repairs have been implemented. Current and future risk assessments will determine the need for additional repairs.”
Routine maintenance activities include facilitating routine dam inspections, lubricating spillway gates and ensuring monitoring instrumentation is functioning properly to help assess performance during high pools, he said.
“All post-2011 repairs have been implemented. However, post-2019 flood repairs are ongoing at Gavins Point but are anticipated to be completed by the end of the calendar year,” Cullin said. “Additional spillway repairs were also recently completed on the Fort Randall spillway slab in 2020.”
The Corps faces a much different scenario today than in 2011 or 2019. The updated 2021 upper basin runoff forecast is 17.9 million acre-feet, or 69% of average. If realized, this runoff amount would be the 22nd driest year in the upper basin since 1898.
As a result, the Corps has shifted focus to meet the changed conditions, Remus said.
“Due to the drought and the reduced risk of flooding from the upper basin, our operational focus has turned from flood risk reduction to meeting flow targets in the lower river,” he added.
Looking ahead, no major structural changes are in the works for the dams, Remus said.
“There are no significant structural modifications approved at this time for the mainstem dams,” he said. “However, alternatives to address risks associated with the design of the Garrison spillway are currently being investigated.”
Remus declined to speculate on whether the Missouri Rivers dams would be part of a federal infrastructure projects or funding now under discussion in Washington.
“When legislation is pending by Congress, any comments would be speculative, therefore we do not provide comment,” he said. “The Omaha District has not provided any infrastructure projects for consideration but is prepared to fulfill such a request.”
