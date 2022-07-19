The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) is reminding the public to use extreme caution when performing open burning. With the lack of rain, conditions are not favorable for open burning.
In accordance with the county ordinance, the YCOEM is not allowed to implement a burn ban. The county's grassland fire index needs to be in the Very High or Extreme categories to do that.
