OLIVET — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 6 p.m. to inform area residents about the U.S. Highway 18 shoulder widening project which extends from the James River to U.S. Highway 81 in Hutchinson County.
The public meeting open house will be held at the Hutchinson County Courthouse (201 W. Mentor Street) in Olivet.
Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the project schedule and process. A short presentation will be shared at 6 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting.
For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional details about the project, information is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1745. The website also allows for online written questions to be submitted. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Thursday, April 14, 2022.
