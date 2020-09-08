LINCOLN, Neb. — The 13th annual Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference will be held Nov. 9-10, 2020, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln, Nebraska and will feature industry experts from across the country.
“Nebraska wind and solar energy development is going through a remarkable period of growth and expansion,” Conference Chairman John Hansen said. “We have a lot of progress to report, as well as issues and opportunities to consider.”
Tentative programming includes panels on the Renewable Industry in Nebraska, Electric Growth and How it Affects the Grid, What Corporate Buyers Look For, Hydrogen Generation, Update on the Southeast Power Pool, State of National Solar, National View of Wind Energy, and many others. We will announce additional speakers and topics as the summer progresses.
The conference will also feature an exhibitors’ tradeshow including governmental agencies, non-profit organizations, vendors, developers, and more. These sponsors and exhibitors will be finalized over the summer.
Conference attendees include private sector developers, public officials, landowners, environmental and wildlife organizations, and public utilities. The conference is also open to the general public.
Conference Chair John Hansen urges attendees to take advantage of the Oct. 5Early Bird registration discount.
The Wind & Solar Conference has a room block at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel. The deadline to reserve your room is Oct. 5. Reservations include free parking and can be made at Nebraska WSC Registration or by calling the Cornhusker Marriott at (402) 474-7474 and referencing the Wind & Solar Conference.
More information and past conference presentations are available on the conference website at Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference.
