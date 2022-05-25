TYNDALL — The Bon Homme Democratic Party will meet Wednesday, June 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bon Homme County Courthouse in Tyndall.
Jay Davis of Rapid City will lead a discussion on challenges facing Democrats in rural South Dakota. The election of four Bon Homme Democratic party delegates to the State Convention and Central Committeeman and Committeewoman will be held. Discussion on Tabor Czech Days, Voter Registration, State Democratic Convention and other topics will be held.
All Democrats are encouraged to attend.
